Army Chief tasks RSMs on discipline, regimentation

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. – Gen Faruk Yahaya, has tasked Nigerian Army Regimental Sergeant Majors’ (RSM) to ensure that discipline and regimentation in the Nigerian Army is not compromised.

A statement by Director Army Public Relations Brig.- Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on Friday, said the COAS stated at Nigerian Army (NA) Regimental Sergeant Majors’ (RSM) 2022 Convention at Nebo Hall, Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Albati Barracks, Lagos.

The COAS, who noted that he holds RSMs in high esteem, charged them to regulate and maintain good moral conduct amongst soldiers, their families and the barracks community.

This he averred, will positively impact on troops’ commitment and efficiency in ongoing operations to restore peace and stability in troubled parts of the country.

The RSMs Convention commenced on Monday 9 May 2022 with the theme, “Capacity Building For RSMs In the Nigerian Army For Enhanced Regimentation”.

The Convention aims at developing the capacity of RSMs of Nigerian Army formations, as custodians of discipline and regimentation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

