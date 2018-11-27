Army committee under-fire over Boko Haram murder of soldier

Last week Thursday, the Senate shut its self down after about one and half hours of expressions of grief and sorrows over the overrunning of military base in Metele, Borno state, by Boko Haram insurgents penultimate Sunday which left scores of soldiers and some officers dead. Taiye Odewale captures what each of the senators said at the solemn session.

Inactive committee

Tangentially at the Senate plenary on that day, the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdullahi Ibrahim Danbaba, (PDP Sokoto South) on the strengths of orders 14 and 15 of the upper legislative chamber’s standing rules, drew the attention of senators to alleged inactiveness of the committee within the last two years allegedly on account of incompetence and directionless of the committee’s chairman, Senator George Akume (APC Benue North West).

Danbaba in calling the attention of the senate to the alleged poor performance of the Senate Committee on Army under the chairmanship of Senator George Akume said: “We were all elected by our constituents to come ad represent them here and also by extension represent the entire Nigeria. We, as senators, are supposed to have our roles that we need to play in the national assembly.

“Fundamentally, we are supposed to legislate and we are to support our constituents and also undertake oversight with respect to projects that are being executed by the executive arm of government.

“I want to say that a committee that I am as a vice chairman which has been constituted over three years has not been actually performing as a result of leadership. The committee, Mr. President, since its inception and constitution we have not over-sighted any army projects. In fact, the only oversight that has been said to be over-sighted was our visit to the army headquarters in 2016.

“Beyond that, we have never done or undertaken any proper oversight with respect to the activities of the Nigerian Army. In fact, Mr. President, the senate is completely detached from the Nigerian Army.

“We in the senate do not know what the Nigerian army is actually doing. I want to say this again, there was a draft bill that was referred to us about two years ago.

“That draft bill is still lying on the table of the clerk of the secretariat of the committee because the leadership of the committee has not been able to give direction on what to do with the bill.

“So Mr President, in view of all these anomalies, I hereby call for the Committee on Ethics and Privileges to investigate as to the conduct of the committee and why the committee’s leadership is allowed to stand as it is because the name of the senate is going to be brought to disrepute.

“The situation at hand as far as the committee is concerned under the leadership of Senator Akume is worrisome and embarrassing to the Senate and as a senator elected to serve my people and Nigerians, my conscience is no longer allowing me to keep quiet”.

Saraki’s orders inquiry

Consequently, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki directed the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, (APC, Yobe North) to carry out a holistic investigation into the matter by inviting Akume, the vice chairman and other members of the Committee, with a view to getting the authenticity of the issues raised by Danbaba and report back to the senate at plenary.

“I know that for you to have brought this matter up, it must be something that is of great concern to you. What I will consider is let the leader of the senate meet with the chairman, the vice chairman and members and report to us on some of these points that have been raised. The committee is a very strategic committee as such we must be seeing to play a role”, he stressed.

But immediately thereafter, the Senate President reminded the senate of the heavy casualties men and officers of the Nigerian Army suffered in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists in Metele few days back as widely reported in the media.

According to him, such national disaster should not be overlooked in view of morale of military operatives that would be affected negatively, saying “we need to debate it and come up with resolutions that would help in remedying the bad situation on ground “.

Spontaneously, the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’ Allah (APC Kebbi South), rose to the occasion by submitting thus:” Mr President as widely reported in the media within the last three days , it a very bad day for the federal troops fighting Boko Haram insurgents particularly in Borno State last Sunday at the 157 task force batallion in Metele village , Abadam Local Government Area where not less than 50 soldiers and some officers were brutally murdered.

Emotion flows

“In fact, the head or commandant of the battalion, a Lieutenant Colonel, who was also killed by the mindless terrorists, was my cousin.

“The Killing of the soldiers and their commandant at the military base to me and of course to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is a worrisome development against the backdrop of the earlier belief that Boko Haram had been decapitated.

“Latest ugly development shows that the nation still has a very long way to go in taming the insurgency which is almost running to 10 years now. We need to debate it, come up with resolutions that will task and guide the federal government on way out.

“Prayers to this effect are that the Senate should observe a one minute silence for the souls of the departed gallant soldiers, mandate the committees on Army and Defence to investigate the killings, welfare and wellbeing of Nigerian troops fighting insurgency as well as resolve as a senate to visit men and officers of the Nigerian Armed forces on the battle field, particularly in North East against Boko Haram insurgency as practical means of boosting their morale.

More than 1 minute silence

Though all the prayers sought for by the Deputy Leader of the Senate in the urgent motion were adopted after contributions from other senators like the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan (APC Yobe North) etc, but Senator Andrew Uchendu (APC Rivers East) added that the Senate should “shut down’’ for one whole day, rather than observing a mere one-minute silence to which the Senate concurred to.

He said: “Mr President and dear colleagues, I have no reason to doubt the figure (of the 44 dead soldiers), but if that figure is correct, then this Senate must come out and show massive concern, not just one-minute silence.

“We must shut down for one whole day in honour of those fallen heroes”.

The Boko Haram insurgency had in practical terms being a serious problem confronting the Nigeria Nation since July 2009 when the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua gave the military a shoot at sight order against them under the leadership of the late Muhammed Yusuf who himself got killed in Police custody in Maiduguri during the shoot at

