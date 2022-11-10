Army confirms killing of 3 suspected IPOB members 

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of three suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in recent gun battle in Abia state.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement, Thursday, said the Army decided to come out with its position following allegations that its personnel killed law-abiding citizens in Amangu community in the state.

Explaining the incident that led to the confrontations, Nwachukwu said it came about after suspected IPOB members had abducted a soldier.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to some publications making the rounds on social media and some mainstream media alleging that troops of Headquarters 82 Division NA invaded Amangu community in Abia state,” the army spokesman said.

“Considering the weighty nature of the allegation, the Nigerian Army deems it necessary to clear the air on this atrocious incident.

“On 2 November, 2022, a soldier named Staff Sergeant Bassey Ikunugwan, who was officially on leave pass, was abducted along Road Okwu-Ebem Ohafia in Abia state.

“Consequently, on Thursday, 3 November, 2022, acting on credible intelligence report, troops embarked on a Search and Rescue Operation at Amangu Village/Forest, having confirmed same as an Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) enclave, where the soldier was reportedly held hostage.

“During the search and rescue operations, contact was made with members of the proscribed armed groups resulting in exchange of fire.

“In continuation of the search and rescue operations, on 4 November, 2022, troops deployed at Okon Aku in Abia state came in contact with members of the armed groups, during which troops neutralised one of the criminals and recovered one AK 47 rifle with a magazine loaded with 7 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) and one mobile phone.” (RipplesNigeria)