Army debunks rumour of attack on UN base in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday debunked reports on social media that Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists attacked a UN base in Borno state and that 25 aid workers were trapped.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Army spokesperson, Brig. Gen Mohammed Yerima.

He said “Those false and sensational reports were clearly aimed at stirring up tension in the region and diminishing the glaring efforts and sacrifices of the military in the fight against insurgency.”

He explained how troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have decisively routed elements of Boko Haram terrorists and their Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) counterpart who attempted to infiltrate and attack Dikwa town in Dikwa local government area of Borno state.

The spokesman said the terrorist groups who stormed the town in an unconfirmed number of gun trucks and motorcycles were confronted with heavy bombardment and overwhelming firepower by troops of 81 Task Force Battalion with reinforcement from other formations of the Nigerian Army and aided by air support of Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Yerima added that the terrorists attempted to invade the town to loot food items and other logistics, having got wind of the recent food distribution to residents of the town by Governor Babagana Zulum.