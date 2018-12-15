Army Guards Brigade Commissions New Projects To Boost Troops Welfare

The commissioning was led by Commandant of Guards Brigade, Brig-Gen Umaru Musa, at the Gen. A.O Azazi Barracks in Gwagwalada Area Councik, Abuja.

Musa commissioned a scanning machine and the first children’s ward at the Medical Reception Station (MRS), a training hall and department, and the remodelled Guards Battlion Headquaters.

Others are, the 176 Guards Battalion signpost, a podium and a walk way.

Speaking at the commissioning, Musa while commending the efforts of the guards brigade noted that the projects commissioned will not only improve on the welfare of the soldiers but will also extend to their families.

He also remarked that the best welfare a soldier can get is training which the new training hall and department is built achieve.

He said: “Today’s event is about the improvement of the welfare of the troops. I’m the millitary, one of the best welfare you can give the troops is training and what we have commissioned today is a very gigantic training shade and some other projects that have direct bearing in the troops welfare. Its a very commendable.

“The troops welfare have always been taken care of, the MRS has been improved, this what the Commanding Officer is doing at his own level, because he knows where it pinches the soldiers the most.”

To this end, Musa charged the troops to redouble their efforts.

“My expectations is that they continue to redouble their efforts one of the primary responsibility of the units is the protection of Mr. President, his immediate family and the FCT.

“Having done our own I expect them to redouble their efforts so that life and property in Gwagwalada area here is safeguarded,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commanding Officer, 176 Guards Battalion, Lt-Col. Hussaini Rabiu Toro, said the aim is to boost the welfare of the soldiers through improved living conditions.

” I am happy to be able to contribute to the welfare of my troops and I will do my best to continue adding value in the lives of my soldiers and the unit,” Toro said.