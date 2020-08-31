Army hands 778 B/Haram wives, children over to 17 states, FCT

The Nigerian Army has handed over 778 wives and children of the Boko Haram terrorists and bandits captured during the Operation NUT Cracker to 18 state governors, including FCT Abuja.

Commandant 4 Special Forces, Maj.- Gen. Maude Ali Gadzama, disclosed this Monday at the command in Doma local government area of Nasarawa state.

“Based on the detailed preparations that we are witnessing, I therefore present to you these captured 778 women and children, family members of Boko Haram terrorists that came from 17 states of the nation who have decided to terrorise this nation as you can see.”

He said that the women and children are the real terrorists as they are the people that indoctrinate the newly kidnapped and bankers of the spoils of kidnapping and armed robbery acts of their husbands.

Giving the breakdown, Maj.- Gen. Gadzama said Niger has the highest number of victims with 86 women and 232 children; Kano state with 20 women and 64 children; FCT, 15 women and 42 children; Katsina state,13 women and 42 children; Sokoto, 20 women and 43 children; and Kebbi state, 2 women and 7 children.

Other states are Kogi, with 2 women, 7 children; Kaduna, 12 women, 16 children; Bauchi, 4 women, 12 children; while Borno has 7 women and 18 children.

Other states are Adamawa, 7 women, 22 children; Zamfara, 3 women, 9 children; Nasarawa, 8 women, 11 children; Jigawa, 3 women, 4 children; Gombe, 2 women, 7 children; Kwara 5 women, 11 children; and Yobe, 1 woman and no child.

He explained that the people of the North central region have proven beyond doubt that even in the 21st century, terrorism can still be defeated when people reject terrorists.

“The people of the region hold the credit for the successes of Operation NUT CRACKER as they provided all actionable intelligence and resultant effect of which we are witnessing today.”

He, therefore, urged all the dislodged terrorists to come out of their hiding and handover their arms to troops of Operation NUT Cracker.