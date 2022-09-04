Army intercepts 792 parcels of illicit drugs in Ogun 

Nigerian Army 81 division Sunday intercepted over 792 parcels of illicit drugs suspected to be Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana) in Ogun state.

Speaking to journalist, Deputy Director of Information (DDI) of the division that covers Lagos and Ogun area of responsibility, Major, Osoba Olaniyi said the eagle-eyed men of 81 Division of the Nigerian Army foiled an attempted smuggle of the drug worth N10 million naira into Ogun state at a checkpoint along the Ilaro-Ohunbe-Benin Republic Border.

Osoba said the parcels of Indian hemp were concealed in a truck coming from the Volta Region of Ghana.

“A search on the truck conveying the suspected consignment indicated that it was designed specifically to convey illicit drugs as there was a special compartment welded to the base of the truck for concealment purposes but discovered on scrutiny. It took the vigilance of the troops at the checkpoint to detect the concealed drugs after resisting the bribe offered by the suspected drug syndicates.

“Accordingly, members of the public are enjoined to continue to provide useful information on criminal activities to security agencies for prompt response.

“The intercepted illicit drugs and suspects have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Lagos Command, for further action,” Major Osoba stated.

