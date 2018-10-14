Army kills bandits, arrests informant

The Nigerian Army has arrested an informant and killed some armed bandits in some troubled areas in Kaduna state.

The 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, on Sunday killed armed bandit in Kidandan and arrested an informant at Doka-Rijana road both in Birnin Gawri and Kachia Local Government area in Kaduna State.

The 1 Division, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Col. Muhammad Dole said in Kaduna on Sunday that the troops acted under Operation Whirl Punch continue to clear bandits, kidnappers, recover arms and destroy their camps.

He also disclosed that in another successful operation, a combined effort between the troops and local vigilante group raided an identified camp in Kidandan general area.

“As a result, one bandit was neutralised, others escaped with gun shots injuries and one AK 47 rifle with 25 rounds of 7.62mm Special was recovered.

Dole said acting on reliable information on activities of kidnappers at Unguwar Maigwari, troops swung into action, raided an identified kidnappers’ camps along Doka – Rijana Road.

“The Camps were discovered to have been littered with emptied alcoholic bottles, used syringes and some narcotic substances.

” During the raid, one informant was arrested and three Dane guns were recovered.” he said

The spokesman said on Oct. 9, troops launched raid operation in Kamuku Forest where bandits used to harbour and plan their nefarious activities.

Several bandits were killed and the camps destroyed.

He, however, said the troops under OPERATION WHIRL PUNCH will continue to raid all suspected camps and maintain aggressive patrols in order to ensure safety of lives and properties of the innocent citizens.

“The level of cooperation and support from the locals is highly appreciated and they are urged to sustain it so as to be able to eliminate the criminals in our midst.” Dole said. (NAN)

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

