Army, Navy, NAF promote 235 generals, others

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has announced the promotion of 235 officers to the ranks of one and two stars generals.

Daily Sun reports that the promotions were released after the sitting of the Army council, Navy council and the Air council respectively at the ministry of Defence with the minister Maj.-Gen Bashir Magashi (retd) presiding as chairman.

In the latest promotion, the Nigerian Army promoted 36 officers to the ranks of Major Generals from Brigadier Generals, while 76 Colonels were promoted to Brigadier Generals.

The Nigerian Navy promoted 21 Commodores to Rear Admirals and 36 Captains to Commodores, while the Nigerian Air force (NAF) promoted 29 new Air Vice Marshals from Air Commodores and 36 Group Captains to Air Commodores.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has urged the newly promoted senior officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) to see the elevation as an impetus to re-dedicate themselves towards effective and efficient service delivery.

NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet who stated this in a statement Wednesday, said the newly promoted senior officers will be decorated with their new ranks at a later date

According to the statement “the senior officers promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal include Air Cdres Precious Amadi, Nnamdi Ananaba, Abubakar Abdulkadir, Anthony Ndace, Usman Abdullahi, Eneobong Effiom, Iboro Etukudo, Abubakar Abdullahi, Sunday Aneke, Nnaemeka Ilo, Adeniyi Amesinlola, Ebimobo Ebiowe, Micheal Onyebashi, Emmanuel Shobande, Sayo Olatunde, Francis Edosa, Ahmed Shinkafi, Bashiru Mamman and Halim Adebowale. Others are Ahmed Bakari, Framah Batnah, Adeniran Ademuwagun, Lanre Oluwatoyin, Titus Dauda, Olufemi Ogunsina, Paul Masiyer, Nkem Aguiyi, Abidemi Marquis and Oluwafemi Ogunmola.

“Those promoted from the rank of Group Captain to Air Commodore are Gp Capts Chukwuedo Illoh, Bamidele Amuda, Samson Adelakun, Hadi Ahmed, Abiodun Oyekunle, Caleb Olayera, Idorenyin Bassey, Philip Kwasau, Mohammed Omar, Ayodele Akinbuwa, Emeng Imoke, Luqman Lawal, Shaibu Buhari and Ehimen Ejodame. Others include Mohammed Lawal, Idowu Ayo, Emmanuel Ola, Ewejide Akintunde, Elisha Bindul, Dogo Gani, Edmond Oluokun, Akeem Adebomehin, George Akinyimika, Mohammed Garba, Oladimeji Almaroof, Gowon Sule, Ifeanyi Azubuike, Hamisu Usman, Adebanjo Adeosun, Sabir Adeyanju and Halima Musa who is the only female officer on the list. The SNCOs granted concessional Commission to the rank of Flight Lieutenant include Air Warrant Officer Adole Abraham, Master Warrant Officers Liman Musa, Akinwale Olayinka, Akpabio Josephine, Nwojiji Okemini and Isa-Kaita Aminu. “

Related

No tags for this post.