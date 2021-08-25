Army not enlisting repented terrorists, warns comedians against falsehood

The Nigerian Army has denied a video clip by a comedian Young Elder on social media that it is recruiting Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists that surrendered to the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig- Gen Onyema Nwachukwu Tuesday, described the story as false.

He also urged comedians to focus on contributing towards nation building and not engaging in campaign of falsehood

The statement reads in parts, “For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Army (NA) does not have any repentant terrorists joining its ranks and does not have any plan for that. There are teaming able-bodied Nigerians that are willing to join the NA and genuinely help in the fight against terrorism and other violent crimes. The NA therefore is not desperate for prospective recruits to stoop so low and engage the services of former terrorists. As a general rule, it is not even recommended to absorb former fighters into the services of a regular military.

“The NA wish to state that the campaign of falsehood embarked upon by some individuals who do not wish the nation well cannot distract its personnel from their resolve to bring an end to the violent crimes in the country. We wish to reiterate that the NA under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya will continue to operate within the dictates of the law. Surrendered terrorists will be received, processed and passed to the appropriate Government agencies that are saddled with the responsibility of handling them.

“While we recommend that matters related to security be left with those who have the requisite expertise and experience, we wish to remind comic characters like Young Elder to focus on contributing towards nation building and not engaging in campaign of falsehood.”