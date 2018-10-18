Army parades 13 suspects over missing General

Thirteen suspects were yesterday paraded by the 3rd Armoured Divion of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, Jos, in connection with the ongoing search and rescue operations of the missing army officer, Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali. Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen Umar Muhammed, who is also the Commander, Search and Rescue Operation for the missing General, stated that the suspects would be handed over to the Nigeria Police, Plateau state Command for further investigation and prosecution.

He said: “A cordon and search operation was conducted in the community and some people were apprehended; they were moved to the barracks where they were screened, profiled and interrogated.

According to Umar, “The 13 persons are going to be paraded, the suspects will be handed over to the Nigeria Police including those who were in possession of fire arms without license.

“Those who heard and saw the criminals that stopped the retired senior officer and those who pushed his vehicle into the pond but failed to report these criminal act to security agencies,” he stated.

He further expressed that two suspects were arrested with locally made fire arms with one having the capacity of “firing at 9mm range” while the other at “7.2 special rang,” respectively.

He however said the only woman among the 13 suspect was the organizer of the protest carried out on the 22 September, 2018 against the army for evacuating the pond, alleging that her husband is part of those who carried out the act at the pond.

“This woman you are seeing is the one that organized the protest carried out by those women on the first day of the evacuation exercise,’’ he said

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.