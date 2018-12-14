Army post more senior officers to strategic positions

The Nigerian Army has released another batch of posting and appointments of some of its senior officers.

Those affected by the exercise, according to a statement by army spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman, include Maj. Gen. AA Nani who has been appointed as Chief of Policy and Plans (Army).

Other posting according to the statement are: Maj. Gen. MM Mshelia, appointed Commander; Maj. Gen. G Oyefesobi, appointed Director Administration; Maj. Gen. AB Omozoje, appointed Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) and Director Staff Duties; Major Gen. I Attahiru appointed Chief of Defence Logistics Defence Headquarters; Maj. Gen. KO Ogundele, appointed Director Policy, Plans and Research, Defence Space Administration; Maj. Gen EJ Enenche, appointed Director Technical Support Services Defence Headquarters; Maj Gen. AS Maikobi, appointed General Officer Commanding 82 Division; Maj. Gen. SA Yaro, appointed Chief of Training while Major General GA Umelo is to remain in AHQ and appointed Director Peacekeeping Operations at AHQ DATOPS; Maj. Gen. C Ofoche appointed Commandant AWCN; Maj. Gen. JJ Ogunlade, appointed Director Innovation and Concept Development Defence Headquarters; Maj. Gen. JO Oni, appointed Director Personnel Services AHQ DOAA; Maj. Gen. ON Ugo to appointed Director Engineering Services AHQ DOAL; Maj. Gen. M Bashir appointed MD/CEO Post Housing Development Limited.

Others are: Maj. Gen. SE Oduonwa appointed Director Policy AHQ DAPP;

Maj. Gen. OW Ali appointed Director Communications Defence Headquarters; Maj. Gen. CG Musa appointed Executive Director Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited; Maj. Gen. JO Irefin appointed Commander DHQ Garrison; Maj. Gen. OI Uzamere, appointed Commandant NACOL; Maj. Gen. DH Alli-Keffi, appointed Commandant NASI; Maj. Gen. MH Magaji, appointed Commandant NAAS; Maj. Gen. AO Uthman, appointed Commandant NASS; Maj. Gen. BN Salami, appointed Commandant NASST Benin; Maj. Gen. AS Ibikunle, appointed Commandant NAOS; Maj. Gen. EH Ehiorobo, appointed Commandant NASEME.

Similarly, Maj. Gen. S Mohammed appointed Commandant Depot NA; Maj. Gen. MO Enendu appointed Deputy Commandant NAFRC; Maj. Gen. VO Offiong Corps Commander NACST.

Major General US Mohammed was moved from 3 Brigade to Army headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs and appointed Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (CCMA); Maj. Gen. AR Bakare appointed Director Administration and Logistics DHQ Defence Research and Development Bureau; Maj. Gen. YI Shalangwa appointed Director Legal Services (Army); Maj. Gen. TOB Ademola appointed Defence Adviser Nigerian Embassy Beijing; Maj. Gen. A Kigbu appointed Chief Medical Director 44 NARHK; Brig. Gen. A Laguda appointed Commandant WOA.

Also in the statement new Brigade Commanders have been appointed for 3, 4 and 13 Brigades. They are: Brig. Gen. BA Alabi, Brig. Gen. GO Omorogbe and Brig. Gen. OT Olatoye, respectively. And Brig. Gen. PP Malla has been appointed Commander 82 Division Garrison.

