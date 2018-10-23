Army procures 10,000 ballistic vests, helmets from local manufacturer

The Nigerian Army is to procure 10,000 ballistic vests and helmets

from the Nigeria Machine Tool (NMT) in Osogbo, Osun state.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai disclosed this in his

remark after the inauguration of the NMT Ballistic Vest Production

facility in Osogbo.

He said the Nigerian Army had in 2016 procured 2,000 ballistic vests

from the same manufacturer.

The army chief said the Nigerian Army would continue to collaborate

and sustain partnership with local manufacturers to meet its equipment

needs, in line with the federal government’s local content policy.

Buratai said patronising local military equipment manufacturers would

go a long way to enhance Nigeria military industrial capabilities and

the economy.

He urged the management of the NMT to take advantage of the large

defence market and produce standard products that can compete with

their peer in other parts of the world.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NMT, Didi Ndiomu, said the company is

working on the production of General Multipurpose Machine Gun (GPMG),

and would be made available for test by the Nigerian Army.

He said the purpose of establishing the company was to meet the

defence equipment of the Nigerian military.

