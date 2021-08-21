Army reiterates commitment to fight insecurity, inaugurates 5,001 recruits for training

The Nigerian Army said it is committed to fighting insecurity in the country as it has inaugurated no fewer than 5001 81 Regular Recruits Intake for training to become soldiers.

A statement by Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria Lieutenant Joy Abah at the weekend, said the Commandant, Depot, Nigerian Army, Brig-Gene Aminu Shehu Chinade warned the trainees to be of good conduct and abide laid rules of the institution.

The statement read in part, “You will be taught the essential of Soldering which includes Physical and endurance training, unarmed Combat, Weapon Handling, Basic Field craft and Minor Tactic, Drill, Counter-Terrorists Training, First Aid as well as Field Hygiene and Military Regimentation for the period of your stay in Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria.

“I warned you to refrain from Malingering and absenteesm as the Training Curriculum set aside for you will be an avenue to achieving you objective of being transformed as Professional Soldiers for Nigerian Army and the Country at large.”

The statement further explained that the inaugurations of the training had been the existing tradition in Nigerian Army which signified the official induction and commencement of training Circle and Course in the formation and Nigerian Armed Forces institutions.