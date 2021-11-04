Army TRADOC seeks higher budget for 2022

The Training and Doctrine Command of the Nigerian Army (TRADOC), has pleaded with the House of Representatives to increase its budget fro was contained in the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

Commandant of the training institution, Major General Stevenson Olugbenga, explained to the House Committee on Army, Thursday that while a proposal of N43.3 billion was made, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning brought the amount down to N26.2 billion, an amount he said may grossly inadequate in the face of its planned activities.

The Commandant explained that TRADOC is expected to commission 3,885 officers in 2022, enlist 18,000 recruits and train 4,800 personnel from special forces of the army, adding that the committee should help approve its initial proposed amount.

“We are committed to training galant Nigerian youths, to defend their fatherland against external aggression as required by the Constitution “, the Commandant said, as he pledged to sustain the progress made in utilizing the 2021 budget.

In his remarks earlier, Chairman of the committee, Abdulrazak Namdas expressed commendations for the agency, saying “it is doing exactly what is was established to do”.

He however urged the institution to train more personnel in counterterrorism in view of the current security challenges facing Nigeria. “As a committee, we will continue to support the Nigerian Army”, he stated.