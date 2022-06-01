Army wash hands off Methodist Prelate’s kidnap

Allegations linking soldiers to the kidnap of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche, is not true, the Nigerian Army, said, on Wednesday.

The Army spokesperson also said no information was made available to them or to 14 Brigade or any other formation, except the information making the rounds in the social media.

He reiterated that troops’ deployment in the army was not done with considerations for ethnic affiliation.

Nwachukwu explained that deployment of troops of Fulani ethnic extraction, who, as alleged by the Prelate, carried out the dastardly act was not our practice or modus operandi in the army.

“Given our professional disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct in the Nigerian Army, we will take this weighty allegation seriously.

“We will approach the Prelate and the Methodist church to unravel the basis for the allegation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kanu-Uche was kidnapped on Sunday along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in the Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State while on his way to the airport.

He was kidnapped alongside the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s Chaplain and were released on Monday.

