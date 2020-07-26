Army worm our major challenge now – MAAN president

The national president of Maize Associatiin of Nigeria (MAAN), Dr. Abubakar Bello Funtua has raised concern on the impart of army worm on maize farmers this year, saying the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development assisted it in 2017/2018, hence the lesser scourge in 2019.

Funtua raised the concern recently while interacting with journalists in Abuja, revealing that the association is targeting 25 million metric ton of maize for the year planting seasons but that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the insecurity they are expecting that 30 to 25% of the target will be reduced.

“On the issue of Army worm, the disease is one of the problem we are facing as it has really devastated our maize farm. In 2017/2018 we partnered with FAO and the ministry of agriculture who provided Agro chemicals to our association and sensitization program was carried out across the federation zone by zone and farmers were enlightened on the dangers of the insects. In 2019 there was less problem of army worm.

“MANN is currently cultivating 250,000 ha of land and has been able to secure N16billion for the farmers this year from the CBN which would be given to farmers in kind not in cash such as the fertilizers, seeds, services given to the farmers to produce.

“The total quantity of maize produced last year is about 20 million tones, and this why this year we are targeting 25million tones,” he said.

On its collaboration with the poultry Farmers, Funtua said MAAN is in partnership with PAN and entered into an agreement with them in 2018 to off-take maize in 2018/2019 but unfortunately, the agreement failed because the price that time was low and the farmers said they would sell at the agreed price.