Arochukwu/Ohafia constituency: Ikoku debunks ‘false online publication’ against Rep member, APC leadership, vows legal action if…

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency, Chief Mrs Mary Ikoku, has debunked an online publication purporting that she granted an interview alleging that a seating lawmaker, Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha, hijacked electoral materials meant for primary election.

Mrs Mary who spoke on Friday in a terse press statement made available to newsmen demanded for immediate retraction of the false report within 72 hours by the medium with a clear explanation on where ans when she granted such interview.

The statement titled, “Demand for immediate retraction of false publication: Famous Reporters has 72 hours to explain where and when I spoke with them or face my lawyers” made it clear that Mary, a Journalist and publisher turned politician has always remained professional in her conduct and approach.

Part of the statement reads, “My attention has been drawn to a baseless publication by Famous Reporters I have nothing to do with it. I don’t know who is behind this. I don’t know who is trying to drag my name to disrepute. I do not know of the existence of this news site until today.

“It is a distorted account of the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency primaries. At no point did I grant any interview to the Famous Reporters and hereby dissociate myself from the said publication.

“The Mary Ikoku Campaign Organisation also dissociates itself from the publication claiming that our chairman, Dr K.O Ononogbu, Honourable Onyejeocha, Obinna Atuonwu, Chidi Avaja, and the rest named party officials were indicted.

“I don’t understand what this is about. In my 20 years of practice, I have always conducted myself in the most professional manner.

“I do not involve myself in hatchet work even when it comes to media.

“So this comes to me as a rude shock and I wonder who is behind this mischief. This is in total dissonance with the ethics of journalistic profession and I completely distance myself from it.

“Unfortunately, I am not able to read the details of the false publication because the time I clicked on the link, it had already been taken down.

“But I want to state that whatever is there is false, and a calculated attempt to misrepresent issues with an intent of embarrassing our party, cause disaffection between me and the party leadership.

“The Chairman and others are people I have great respect for, and whoever is behind it is of the intent to cause rancour and bickering within the party.”

