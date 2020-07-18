Arotile: Agoro calls for judicial investigation

A former Presidential candidate of the National Action Council (NAC) , Dr Olapade Agoro, on called for a judicial investigations of enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Tolulope Arotile .

According to Dr Agoro in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, there is the need for Nigerians to know the circumstances leading to the untimely death of the air fighter of the Nigeria Air Force

He said “Undoubtedly, Tolu’s death suggests a sinister motive of premeditated murder premised on possibility of hate and jealousy. ‘

Describing the death of Tolulope as one too many and indeed shocking, Dr Agoro noted “that a budding high flying star was shot down wickedly and prematurely was one too many and indeed shocking.”

‘”From the narratives invoking a serious suspicion by one Mrs Damilola Adegboyega senior sister to Tolulope who was in the same room with her of how the highly courageous young woman was woken from her sleep by a male voice after she had completed a beyond the ordinary day duty to her father land that, ” A call came into her phone which she picked, but from the way they spoke I knew that the caller must be a senior officer calling her to come to Airforce base.”, he said.

Continuing he said, “She felt reluctant and I offered to drop her off. One hour later I saw the story online that something serious had happened to her. Undoubtedly Tolu’s death suggests a sinister motive of premeditated murder premised on possibility of hate and jealousy. ‘

“This commands a through judicial investigation of enquiry by Nigeria Air Force to unravel the misery surrounding the mystery of how the young lady wickedly met her death, which will allow her soul to rest in peace.”

