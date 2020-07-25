Arotile: Female police officers pay condolence visit to Air Chief

A delegation of senior female officers of the Nigeria Police from the Force Headquarters Abuja, have paid a condolence visit to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar at the Headquarters Nigerian Air Force (NAF), over the demise of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, NAF’s first female combat helicopter pilot, who died on 14 July 2020.

The delegation was led by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Aishatu Abubakar was received on behalf of the CAS by the NAF Chief of Administration, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Idris.

During the visit, Air Vice Marshall Idris led the team to the NAF Memorial Arcade where they laid wreaths and signed the condolence register.

While signing the register, AIG Abubakar wrote: “Your life was so short but very well spent. You have opened lots of opportunities for other young women in this field. May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace”.

Other female senior officers on the visit were: Commissioner of Police (CP) Christy Cookey, the Commissioner of Police Investment; Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Margeret Ochalla, Force Gender Coordinator & Adviser to the Inspector General; DCP Rabi Umar, Director of Education; Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Longe, Director of Research, National Institute of Police Studies; and Superintendent of Police (SP) Imoh Itah.