Arotile: NAF hands over suspects to Police

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has handed over the three suspects involved in the accident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile to the Police.

They are; Nehemiah Adejoh, Igbekele Folorunsho and Festus Gbayegun.

The late Arotile died at NAF Hospital from an head injury she sustained after being knocked down by a KIA Serento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA (Kaduna), driven by Adejoh, with the two others as passengers.

The late Flying Officer was walking along Air Marshal Ibrahim Alfa Road in NAF Base Kaduna before she was hit by the car.

Group Captain Ahmed highlighted that the three persons involved in the accident were former schoolmates of the late Flying Officer at the Air Force Secondary School Kaduna, and were on their way to visit the wife of a serving senior officer residing in the Base before the accident occurred.

He said that the NAF would continue to cooperate with the Nigeria Police and provide all necessary support to enable it carry forward the case to its logical conclusion.

The NAF had, during a Press Conference on 19 July 2020 to, gave details of the outcome of its preliminary investigations.

It had informed Nigerians that the three persons involved in the accident would be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution in line with extant laws.