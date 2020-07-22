Arotile: NYCN commiserates with NAF, family

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has described the sudden passing of Nigeria’s first female combat pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, as a huge loss to the youth constituency, military and the entire nation.

The NYCN delegation led by its President, Solomon Adodo made the remark on Wednesday in Abuja at the headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force, Abuja while signing the condolence register in honour of the late flying officer.

The NYCN delegation was received by Air Cdre Ibikunle Daramola, director, public relations on behalf of the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Baba Abubakar.

Speaking further, Adodo noted that the youth constituency was consoled by the fact that Arotile attained uncommon achievement in her short stay on earth.

“The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) received with deep grief, the sad news of the death of one of our greatest role models and examples of excellence in young people, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

“This great young lady became the first female combatant helicopter pilot at a very young age in her early 20s. What a record? And yet so quickly turned to a loss to the youth constituency and to Nigeria! We are in severe pains!

“On behalf of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), I commiserate with the Nigerian Air Force and the entire Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the loss of this invaluable jewel, one of their finest officers who made the military proud in several strategic combat, including “Operation Gama Aiki”.

“We also use this medium to extend our heartfelt condolence to the entire family of the deceased; we pray God grants them solace to cope through this grief. The Nigerian youth, will be consoled and inspired by her uncommon achievements in her short stay on earth.

May the soul of our departed colleague, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile receive repose! We are proud of her services and sacrifices to our country. And we remain thankful that she made the youths very proud!.

“For an umpteenth time accept our condolence mingled with the assurance that the National Youth Council of Nigeria will always support our patriotic military personnel”, the youth leader noted.

Earlier, the representative of the Chief of Air Staff tasked the youths to emulate the virtue of their late compatriot by avoiding all forms of negativity.

He lauded the leadership of the NYCN for the initiative to identify with the Air Force and the family of late Arotile.

The late flying officer is reported to have been inadvertently hit by the reversing vehicle of an excited former Air Force secondary school classmate while trying to greet her in Kaduna.