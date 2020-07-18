Arotile’s death: 2 detained as NAF launches probe

Two persons have been detained in Kaduna following investigation by the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) over what led to its flying officer, Tolulope Arotile, death after her family laid complaint of suspicion in the death of their daughter.

Also, the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has raised suspicion over the death of the female officer, rejecting the road accident explanation.

The organisation has however, called for a Coroner’s Inquest into her death.

The action of the NAF Blueprint gathered was to ensure there were no loopholes in the immediate and remote causes that led to Tolulope’s death.

Tolulope was killed after a road accident involving a former school mate.

NAF said the female officer sustained head injuries from the accident when she was “inadvertently hit by the reversing vehicle of an excited former Air Force secondary school classmate while trying to greet her.”

Mrs Adegboye had in an interview disclosed that the explanation given by the Nigerian Airforce that allegedly led to the flying officer’s death was not convincing enough.

