Arrest clerics calling for​ religious war in Taraba immediately, CAN block tells Buhari, security agencies

The TAKEN/ECWA block of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Tuesday, called​ on President Muhammadu Buhari and all the security agencies in Nigeria to urgently arrest those who are based in Kaduna, but calling​ for religious war in Taraba state.

The Chairman of the block, Rev Micah Dopah, while briefing newsmen in Jalingo said those threats were tantamount to causing war inorder to destabilise the existing peace in the state.

He stressed that “the so called clerics are not only threatening religious war but also calling for the establishment of a sharia Islamic government in Taraba state as against the emergence of a christian gubernatorial candidate at the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Jalingo,​ Taraba state capital.

“Infact, TAKAN/ECWA would have been mute over such devilish, unguarded,​ inhuman, mischievous, callous and barbaric utterances if not for the fact that such utterances are coming from religious leaders who are supposed to be preaching peaceful and harmonious coexistence among the followers of every religion in the state as against fanning the mber of disunity for the promotion religion war.”

He informed that “the government must quickly step into the ungodly issue by applying the laws appropriately on those trying to​ undermine the sovereignty of the nation as enshrined in the country’s constitution.”

He noted that “the CAN block cannot afford to sit and watch wicked and mischievous persons who called for​ religious war in Taraba state for no other but politics.”

He maintained that Taraba state since its creation in August, 1991 has coexsisted peacefully from time immemorial.

“We want to place on record that the video clips making the rounds in the social media by some Islamic clerics namely, Sheikh Ibrahim Aliyu Kaduna, Abubakar Nta and others who are based in Kaduna and other parts the Country are not preachers of peace but religious leaders who can be best described as promoters of violence,​ hate​ and disunity in the country,” he noted.

He highlighted that “the assertion as contained in the video clips that it must be Muslim to emerge as gubernatorial flag bearer of the APC in the state clearly portrayed ignorance on the part of religious leaders who are only good in misleading their followers in the 21st century.”

According to him, “the TAKAN/ECWA block of CAN give the federal government seven days to arrest the ungodly clerics to face full wrath of the law for promoting,​ inciting and instigating religious violence in Taraba state.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

