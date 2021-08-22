Arrest killers of 2 Ochoro pastors, Ortom urges security operatives

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Sunday called on security operatives to arrest those responsible for the killing of Pastors Moses Ijoko and Emmanuel Aleje in Ochoro community, Konshisha local government area of the state.

The two pastors were reportedly assassinated by gunmen while on their way for medical checkup in Oju.

A statement issued Sunday by the governor condemed the murder of the pastors and described the incident as unacceptable.

He urged the chairman of Konshisha local government and other stakeholders in the area to ensure that the killers and their sponsors are apprehended to face justice.



The governor in the message signed by his chief press secretary, Terver Akase, warned those jeopardising the state government’s efforts to end the crisis between Konshisha and Oju. He said they won’t escape justice, no matter who they are.



He reaffirmed the resolve of his administration not to surrender the state to criminals and appealed to the people to support security agencies with timely and useful information to enable them succeed.

Governor Ortom called on the people of the area to remain calm and assured that the boundary between Bonta and Ukpute will soon be demarcated.