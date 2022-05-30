Arrest vote buyers, sellers now, lawyer tells IGP, EFCC

A former senatorial candidate for Anambra South, Barr. Chukwudi Ezeobika, has called on the Inspector General of Police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other law enforcement agencies, to arrest and prosecute every aspirant and or delegate who pays or receives money to vote or be voted for during party primaries.

Barrister Ezeobika who stated this on Monday in a statement in Abuja said such aspirants have breached the law on vote buying and selling and therefore are unfit and uniquely unqualified to lead.

The statement read, “It is indeed worrisome and extremely difficult to comprehend how negatively our electoral processes in Nigeria are being abused by both aspirants and delegates as well as the electorates under the watchful eyes of the electoral umpire, without any form of penalty and or consequence.

“This illegal conduct is gradually crippling the electoral processes and undermining the efforts of the electoral umpire in conducting free, fair, and credible elections for the sustenance of our democracy.

“It remains reprehensible that the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria could sit idly by and watch this cancerous trend of vote buying and selling go on in Nigeria unabated.

“The brazenness and audacity with which these acts are carried out and the weak regulation of political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission brings to bear, the urgent need for a comprehensive interrogation of the factors militating against the integrity and transparency of elections and good governance in Nigeria.

“This is in order to halt this ugly trend of lawlessness and restore sanctity in our electoral processes.

“The act of vote-buying remains unlawful in Nigeria and the affirmation of these illegalities being perpetrated by political elites is of great concern and remains a grave threat to our democracy.

“Consequent upon the above, the Inspector General of Police and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as well as all relevant law enforcement agencies are hereby urged to, without further delay, investigate and prosecute all persons involved in vote buying and selling during the on going party primary elections.”

