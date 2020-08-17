Arsenal agree new contract with Aubameyang

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a new contract with their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang, 31, current contract is due to expire next summer, and he has been strongly linked with a move away from the Gunners in recent months.

The Gabon international led the Gunners to the FA Cup trophy during the 2019-20 campaign, though, and ended the season with 29 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal have agreed terms with Aubameyang over a new deal, meaning that an announcement could be imminent.

Aubameyang also dropped a hint on Sunday afternoon that he is close to penning a new contract.

He has scored 70 times in 109 appearances for the Gunners since arriving at the London club in January 2018.