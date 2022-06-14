Arsenal complete first signing ahead new season

Arsenal have completed the signing of forward Marquinhos on a long-term contract.

The young Brazilian youth international, full name Marcus Vinicius Oliveira Alencar, developed through the Sao Paulo youth system, progressing into the first team squad and making his first team debut as an 18-year-old last July.

Marquinhos made 33 first team appearances during his time with Sao Paulo and was a part of the squad which won the Compeonato Paulista in 2021.

The young forward, who has represented Brazil at under-16 and under-17 levels, will travel to London from Brazil in the coming weeks to join up with his new team mates for pre-season training.

Technical director Edu said: “We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo, as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while. At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future. We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us.”

