Arsenal considering move for PSG skipper Silva

Arsenal are considering a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain legend Thiago Silva on a free transfer this summer.

It is believed Arsenal are one of five Premier League sides chasing Silva who is set to be released by PSG at the end of the season.

According to 90min.com, Arsenal could face competition from Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle and West Ham.

Also, clubs in his native Brazil, the MLS, China, Japan and Qatar are interested in Silva.

And the report adds that Arsenal may even bring Silva, 35, in to replace fellow Brazilian David Luiz, whose future remains uncertain amid a potential return to former club Benfica.

A source said: “Thiago is going to have his pick of clubs, once he decides where he wants to play.

“The chance to pick up a star like Thiago, despite his age, is clearly appealing and the interest in the Premier League is actually growing.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to recruit another centre-back when the transfer window opens.

Since arriving from AC Milan eight years ago, the defender has established himself a key figure in the PSG squad.

His tally of 287 appearances as captain – from a total of 310 – since 2012 makes Silva the longest-serving and most-capped captain in PSG’s history.

He has picked up seven Ligue 1 titles out of eight, and nine domestic cups.