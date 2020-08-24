Arsenal, Everton keen on Dennis signature



Nigerian international Emmanuel Dennis who has risen to prominence over the past three seasons with Club Brugge, for whom he scored two goals in the Champions League in 2019-20, as well as five times in the Belgian top-flight is attracting interest from Arsenal, according to a report.



Capable of playing anywhere across the attack, Dennis has now emerged as a transfer target for several top European sides with reports emerging earlier this month that newly-promoted Leeds were considering a bid for the 22-year-old.

Marcelo Bielsa wants attacking reinforcements after missing out on Jonathan David, and Dennis is one of his main alternative targets.

Arsenal, Everton, and Leeds are all in the running to sign Dennis, says the report. But they will have to fend off interest from Inter Milan, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen. The report adds that Manchester United were also mulling over a move, but have since backed down in the race to sign Nigeria forward.



Dennis remains keen on moving to a club who will be playing in the Champions League next season, though. That may give Inter or Leipzig an advantage.

However, while some clubs have already made bids, none have yet matched Brugge’s valuation of the player. Dennis, who made his Nigeria debut last September, has two years left on his contract