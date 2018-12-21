 Arsenal identify image of Alli bottle-thrower



Arsenal say they have identified an image of the person who threw a bottle at Tottenham’s Dele Alli on Wednesday and are “embarrassed” by the incident.

England midfielder Alli, 22, was struck on the head by a plastic bottle during Spurs’ 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Emirates Stadium.

Police are investigating the incident.

“Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings,” said the club.

Alli was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd as Arsenal prepared to take a throw-in in the 73rd minute.

The Metropolitan Police says it is working with Arsenal to try to identify the person responsible, but no arrests have been made.

“We have all been embarrassed by the individual who threw a bottle at Dele Alli,” Arsenal added in a statement.

“Behaviour of this type has no place at Emirates Stadium and after analysing CCTV footage, which showed him leaving the stadium after throwing the bottle, we have identified an image of the suspect.

“We are liaising with the Metropolitan Police and investigations continue in order to apprehend the culprit.”

The Football Association is aware of the incident and will support the police and clubs as they look into the matter.

Alli will face no action for responding with a 2-0 gesture to fans – referencing the scoreline.

Arsenal’s statement added: “We are not responsible for the actions of one individual, but send our apologies to Dele Alli and everyone at Tottenham Hotspur for this incident.

“We do not tolerate any anti-social, discriminatory or violent behaviour at Arsenal Football Club.”

Alli had earlier scored the second goal and Spurs went on to reach the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory.



