Arsenal melt Fulham, stretch Premier League lead

Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Fulham on Sunday and carved out a small slice of top-flight history in the process.

Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard all scored in the first half as Mikel Arteta’s side became the first team to win five consecutive away London derbies without conceding a single goal.

Leandro Trossard provided a trio of assists as the visitors took advantage of Fulham’s porous defence at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s Fulham, who had lost only once in their previous seven home games in all competitions, are now eighth in the Premier League.

Gabriel, who also netted his debut goal against Fulham in 2020, put Arsenal on the scoreboard in the 21st minute with a header from inside a crowded six-yard box off Trossard’s corner kick.

Trossard teed up Martinelli on 26 minutes when his arching cross dropped at the far post for an easy header, the forward’s 12th goal of the season. Only four Premier League players have scored more.

Seconds before half time, Odegaard took two touches to control Trossard’s cross before smashing the ball past Fulham — and former Arsenal — goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal began the day with second-placed Manchester City hot on their heels after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday pulled the reigning champs within two points.

Gabriel Jesus earned a roar from the away fans when he entered the game in the 77th minute, his first action since a knee injury suffered at the World Cup in November. Jesus nearly scored in the 85th, but his shot from close range went straight to Leno.

