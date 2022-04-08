Arsenal plot Gareth Bale capture

Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer transfer window, with Arsenal lining up a surprising move for the Welshman.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Gareth Bale’s spell with Real Madrid will end in the summer transfer window when he departs from the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent. And Arsenal could launch the offensive to snap the Welsh forward up on a Bosman move ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid with a lot of promise. And for the most part, the 32-year-old had delivered on that, only for the last few years to be ones to forget. Now an outcast at the Santiago Bernabeu, the player played a crucial role in most trophies the Merengues have won during his spell with them.

But the 2021/22 season has been a nightmare for the Welsh international, who has garnered only 274 minutes of game-time across six appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal. Bale’s troublesome stint with Real Madrid will end in the summer transfer window when he leaves as a free agent. And Arsenal might be one of his prospective suitors.

Arsenal will likely delve into the market for a wide-attacker in the summer transfer window, as Nicolas Pepe has been the shell of a player who scored many crucial goals for Arsenal last season. The Ivory Coast international should depart from the Emirates ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, leaving a spot open in the Arsenal attack.

As a result, the Gunners have been recently linked with several wingers, including Memphis Depay, with Bale also a viable target. That said, signing the Real Madrid outcast might be beyond Arsenal even if wages are not an issue for the north London giants.

Bale has previous ties with Tottenham, and his relationship with Spurs is excellent. In addition, the 32-year-old does not fit Mikel Arteta’s recruitment profile at Arsenal, meaning he might need to seek an alternate solution if he continues his career after leaving Real Madrid.

Bale has been linked with a move back to Tottenham, with AC Milan also showing interest in him. The Welshman should thus have plenty of options on his table when he leaves Real Madrid. For now, what seems certain is that Bale’s spell with Real Madrid will end when he departs as a free agent in the summer transfer window.