Arsenal sack Raul

Arsenal have announced transfer guru Raul Sanllehi has left the club.

Current managing director, Vinai Venkatesham, will take over the role as Head of Football as the club makes changes behind the scenes.

Sanllehi was responsible for sanctioning the transfer deals for the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos and Kieran Tierney.

The club tweeted: “We are announcing today that head of football Raul Sanllehi is leaving the club and Vinai Venkatesham, our current managing director, will lead us going forward.”

Owners Stan and Josh Kroenke added: “Raul has made a big contribution during his time with us and will always be part of the Arsenal family.

“We thank him for all his hard work and expertise and wish him every future success.

“We have no doubt that Vinai is the right person to take the club forward.

“He has shown outstanding leadership during the current crisis and is held in high regard internally and externally.

“We know everyone will rally round him so we can move forward successfully.”