Arsenal unveil new home kit for next season

Arsenal have unveiled their new home shirt for the 2020-21 football season.

The North London club officially unveiled the new kit on Thursday.

Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka, record signing Nicolas Pepe and a host of other stars from both the Men’s and Women’s teams turned out to help unveil the new shirt.



Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, whose future at the club is in doubt after being dumped by Mikel Arteta; was also among some of the players who modelled the kit. Once more made by Adidas, the club again pay tribute to shirts of the past, this time the club’s ‘Art Deco’ period in the 1930s and 1940s.



The design on the shirt is also a nod to the layout of the tiling on the floors of the East Stand’s famous marble halls at Highbury – the Gunners’ home before their 2006 relocation to the Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal players will debut their new home shirt this weekend against relegation threatened Watford.

It will then also be worn on August 1, in the Emirates FA Cup Final against Chelsea at Wembley.

The Gunners are bidding to win their 14th FA Cup in the all-London affair at Wembley.

Arteta’s side will be looking to bounce back after a tough 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Tuesday night.