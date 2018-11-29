Arthur Eze donates N1 billion for Umahi’s re-election

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has attracted the support of a known oil magnet, Prince Arthur Eze, to the development of the state.

Prince Eze who on Tuesday was appointed chancellor of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) donated a whooping sum of N1 billion for the re-election bid of Ebonyi of incumbent Governor David Umahi.

He also used the opportunity to announce his support for the second term bids of President Muhammandu Buhari.

The multi millionaire also gave traditional rulers in the stated the sum of N250 million.

He First gave N50 million to monarchs at Abaomege community in Onicha LGA where he flagged off the construction of overhead bridge, thereafter he announced the donation of N200 million at Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki.

Eze who performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of New Cruise Housing Estate in Abakaliki lauded Umahi for his developmental strides in the state even as he urged the people to support him for second term.

His words: “Ebonyi State is looking beautiful now. There is no state in the South-east that is like Ebonyi state now. It has the best roads. Every road has been tarred. Umahi has turned Ebonyi to a construction site; construction work is ongoing everywhere.

“Ebonyi has the best road and everywhere is clean. Umahi’s training in engineering which God helped him to acquire is helping him. So, I thank you, the people of Ebonyi State for the love you have for him.

“I am praying God to help Buhari to return. Please, vote for Buhari. It is the north that will hand power to us. They will make us president. The plan is for Buhari to return power to Ndigbo. It is Buhari that will hand power to the people of South-east.

“I thank all the traditional rulers in Ebonyi here present for the respect you accord your Governor. I will give you N200 million. I appeal to everybody to support your brother for his second term bid.

“I will give him N1 billion naira for his re-election bid. I have it; so I will give him. Please support him to go back for second tenure”, he appealed.

Meanwhile, the traditional rulers in the state bestowed him with the chieftaincy tile of Dike Ndigbo.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.