Artificial condiments, smoked food major cause of food poisoning – Experts

Experts have identified artificial food condiments as one of the major causes of food poison in the human body.

The condiments which include preservatives and additives in food preparation have contributed highly to cancer and other dangerous illnesses prevalent in society today.

The Chairperson, Nutrition Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State chapter, Mrs. Nwabumma Asuzu disclosed this over the weekend during a panel of discussion on food safety in Abakaliki.

The programme which was organised to mark the 2022 World Food Day celebration, was facilitated by the World Health Organisation , Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

It was organized in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health with its partners: USAID-Breakthrough Action, USAID – IHP, Nutrition Association of Nigeria, and the Institute of food science and technology, among others.

Mrs. Asuzu in her address noted that an estimated 600 million cases of food-borne illnesses annually worldwide, unsafe food is a threat to human health and economies, disproportionally affecting vulnerable and marginalized people, especially women and children as well as populations affected by conflict, and migrants.

Speaking on the theme for the 2022 celebration: Safer food, Safer Health, Asuzu maintained that World Food Safety Day aims to draw attention to and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage food-borne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism, and sustainable development.

She further advised against smoked food because of its high toxicity.

She said, “Smoking is a method of preserving foods, but we have to let people understand that there are also health hazards associated with that.

“When you smoke your fish, meat, or other foods, there are some measures you have to put in place to ensure they are safe for consumption.

“If you have fish already smoked, we advise that you wash the smoked back out, and while cooking, you add some natural spices like Ginger, Garlic, and even what we call scent leaf, which will aid in diminishing those chemical and potentially harmful substances already in the food.

“There is every need to run away from chemical flavors, spices, and other synthetic taste enhancers because of their health hazards.” She said.

Other partners who spoke to newsmen, including the Ebonyi Nutrition Focal person for USAID-Breakthrough Action Nigeria, Kingson Ofoegbu, and his counterpart, the Technical Director of USAID- integrated Health Program, Oladipo Akinmade as well as the State Nutrition Officer, Ebonyi State Ministry of Health, Cyprian Ogbonna, observed that although Ebonyi was blessed with lots of food items, emphasis should be laid on hygiene and the right combination of this food to achieve desired nutrients.

