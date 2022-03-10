Artificial intelligence: FG, Japan train start-ups on entrepreneurship, technological innovation



The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) and Japan Cooperation Agency (JICA), has engaged eight Nigerians on intensive innovative training for artificial intelligence, under its iHatch Startup Induction programme.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja during the commencement of the training for the eight beneficiaries selected from 5,000 entries, the Director General of NITDA, Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, CCIE, said that the aim was to help President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty using technological innovation and harnessing skills of the youth as encapsulated in the policies formulated by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari promised to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. To achieve that, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isah Pantami, formulated the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria. That policy is a backbone policy that provides digital innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria. So, at NITDA, part of the implementation of the policy is that we are partnering with JICA to see how we can create an enabling environment to train our start-ups to come with innovative ideas that can create wealth and prosperity for the country.

“So, this initiative, named iHatch, is crafted and designed to identify promising start ups with promising ideas to help them, train them, mentor them, incubate them and let them turn their ideas into product and services as well as train them on how to pitch their ideas to potential investors so that they can get funding.”

Also speaking, the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, said Japan will continue to support Nigeria in training youths for the development of the country.

He said: “We are helping in the establishment of infrastructure, agriculture, medical, security and digital transformation and green energy. So, innovation is key in promoting more digital transformation and green energy. I am happy that we have programmes that will inspire the Nigerian youth to brush up their business ideas and maximise opportunity for empowerment.

“So, I hope the programme will contribute to their success; not only in the Nigerian market, but also in the global market. The important part is that it is not only funding by the private sector, but we have provided training for many Nigerian youth. So, I believe that Nigeria needs not only technology or money for solution, but the important thing is that we will provide the capacity building for those young entrepreneur to reach their target.”