ARYA commends FCT minister over appointment of secretaries

An indigenous organisation under the auspices of Abuja Residents Youth Association (ARYA) has applauded the FCT minister for the appointment of mandate secretaries, executive secretary, heads of agencies and his personal assistants.

President of the association, Ambassador Akoshile Mukhtar, who gave the commendation, stated that the appointment is a show of respect and commitment to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of FCT, especially the teeming none indigenous youth the group represents.

Mukhtar acknowledged that the appointments are based on merit and in recognition of the capacity and competence of the appointees.

“The Abuja Resident Youth Association joined other Youth groups in a call to action weeks ago under the FCT Youth Stakeholders Forum, demanding for improved service delivery in FCT and appointments of key personnel to assist the FCT administration deliver on its mandate.

“We are highly delighted that the minister did not just fulfil the promise of the administration in response to the aforementioned citizen action, but also selected men and women of intellect, experience and honour to manage key sector of the FCT system,” he said.

He also congratulated all the appointed officers for a well deserved recognition of their hard work, commitment and dedication to the growth and development of the FCT.

Mukhtar assured the appointees of the support of the association in the discharge of their mandate towards the actualisation of good governance to the people of FCT.