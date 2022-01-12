As 2023 politicking beckons…

Are you getting involved in the politics that has effect on you?

Do you know that all those who will be contesting in the next elections have decided already?

Have you made your analysis and decided for who to root for?

Do you know that all political parties have to conclude their primary election latest by August 2022, just some months away?

Have you come to agreement that there is nothing like third force? This means that 2023 politics is all about APC and PDP.

Belong to a political party first then make your findings and queue behind the candidate that deserves your support.

Politics is very expensive, poor people can only win election in Nigeria with the help of those who can galvanise resources for them, don’t get it twisted!

Some politicians have the money with no political experience while others have the money and the experience at the same time.

We can only align and realign, politically, but only Allah can make the right choice for us.

#A_Better_Nigeria2023#A_Better_NigerState2023

Umar Adamu Bako,Minna, Niger state[email protected]08162251888

