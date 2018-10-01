As Ayade emerges in Cross River

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer for the 2019 governorship election.

The delegates from the eighteen local government areas of the state affirmed Governor Ayade as the governorship candidate on Sunday at the E.

J. Esuene Sport Stadium.

It observed that Governor Ayade was the only aspirant who was affirmed as the candidate of the party in 2019 governorship election.

Ayade, who casted his vote at the stadium, thanked the delegates for finding him worthy to seek re-election and promised not to betray the confidence reposed on him.

Governor Ayade scored 1927 votes from the 2001 delegates accredited while 10 votes were voided.

Speaking moments after the result was announced; the governor attributed the outcome to the will of God.

According to him, this “is purely the will of God.

You can see the overwhelming acceptance from the people through my party and I’m happy that my people can appreciate my little effort so far in transforming the socio-economic landscape of the state.

I came with the mission to restructure the economy of the state.

“The outcome of the exercise is clearly an endorsement of what I had started.

I want to assure Cross Riverians that I am poised to complete the economic restructuring of the state.” According to him, “Everyone is so enthusiastic to participate in the primary to reelect me and I can only say that, it’s God’s will.

One thing you must know is that the people have only come here to vote according their conscience in spite of the fact that I am the only aspirant for the election.” He described the primary as a family affair, stating that the massive turnout was an affirmation that Cross River PDP remains strong and united.

Speaking on the exercise, the chairman of the PDP Gubernatorial Electoral Committee to Cross River State, Hon.

Olorogun Taleb Tebite described it as peaceful, transparent, free and fair.

“This is surprising, marvellous and very overwhelming to see massive turnout of delegates participate in this primary election which is more like an affirmation to return our digital Governor, Prof.

Ben Ayade back to Government House.” Continuing, Tabite said: “Delegates have been so calm since they arrived at this venue and have conducted themselves maturely to vote as their conscious will direct them.

“We must applaud Cross River delegates and the state Governor Ben Ayade for the public display of maturity and true Cross River spirit of peaceful and hospitablel people.” The state chairman of PDP, Ntufam Inok Edim Inok explained that the massive turnout was a demonstration of love for the governor who he noted has performed wonderfully and deserved a second term to consolidate on the gains already recorded.

“Ayade has touched so many lives through his industrialization projects that have already yielded employment for over 10,000 persons in the state.

That is why we are all here to affirm the reelection of this visionary,” he said

