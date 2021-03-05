AS COVID-19 VACCINATION STARTS SATURDAY… FG vows not to consider states yet to meet conditions

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would Saturday receive the COVID-19 vaccine publicly subject to clearance by the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), expected Thursday evening or Friday morning.

This is even as the federal government declared that states yet to meet the conditions won’t receive the vaccines.

Executive Director National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Dr Faisal Shuaib disclosed this Thursday at the State House weekly briefing.

He said the president and vice president would receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after some frontline health workers must have been vaccinated on Friday.

The NPHCDA said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, would also take his turn Saturday.

He said members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) would be vaccinated Monday.

Shuaib said, “The next step in the vaccination programme given that we’ve now received the vaccines is a launch that will be taking place at the National Hospital tomorrow (Friday). The time scheduled for that launch is 10am. The launch will be conducted by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, (Boss Mustapha).

“The plan is to vaccinate the frontline health workers that work in the treatment centre of the National Hospital, those will be the first people just like we’ve communicated that frontline health workers will be the first people to take the vaccines.

“After that, the plan is to vaccinate Mr President, Mr Vice-President and strategic leaders on Saturday. Again, we are hopeful that when Nigerians see leaders like Mr President and Mr Vice-President take the vaccines; it will increase their confidence around the safety of the vaccines.

“As you are well aware that even before the vaccines arrived Nigeria, there is a lot of hesitancy. It is a global phenomenon. Vaccine hesitancy is similar no matter where you are, you have to provide the right information and to those people who have questions, we cannot dismiss their cynicism.

“It is our responsibility as public health workers not to only offer the vaccines but do the extra work in terms of providing the resources that are needed and to convince people that these vaccines are safe.”

Continuing, the NPHCDA said: “After we are able to get our strategic leaders to publicly demonstrate that these vaccines are safe, the plan is to now go to the state level to start the launch at the treatment centres of the states and also get strategic leaders such as governors to publicly take the vaccines.

“By the time all of these happen, we will have finished all of the necessary preparations, we will have created a dashboard that will track very carefully the status of the preparedness of the states.

“We will not be sending vaccines to the states that have not fulfilled all of the criteria that will ensure that if the vaccines get to the states, they are going to be safe.

“For example, we have communicated to the states that they have to wrap up their security around their cold stores because these are very valuable vaccines and we do not want a situation where vaccines are taken to the states and criminal elements take advantage to vandalise these cold stores.

“We are also aware that during the #EndSARS vandalisation, there were some cold stores that actually suffered. I know that the state governors are trying to fix those but we have to verify that those are ready to receive our vaccines.

“We are working with the sub-national level; we are in conversation with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to see how Nigerians can rapidly get their vaccines. It is very critical that we roll out rapidly so that we can cut into any kind of mutation that can lead to the development of resistance against our vaccines,” the NPHCDA boss said.

Shuaib further enjoined Nigerians wishing to receive the vaccines to register on the agency’s website.

Governors ready –NGF

But the governors have allayed the fear raised by the NPHCDA, saying they are ready to receive the vaccines to be made available to their various states.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) gave the assurance at the end of its virtual meeting of Thursday evening in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by SGF Mustapha; Minister of Health Ehanire; NCDC DG Ihekweazu and the NPHCDA head, Dr. Shuaib.

NGF’s Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the governors assured of their capacity to secure the vaccines and also agreed to abide by all the NPHCDA guidelines.

The NGF also said the governors had agreed to take the vaccines, along with their deputies March 10 to inspire confidence in the people of the state.

They insisted the efficacy of the vaccines must with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) which must be allowed to conclude its examination to confirm that the vaccines are safe for roll out.

The Governors, who pledged to sensitise residents of their states on the need for the vaccines, agreed the vaccines should first be admitted to the healthcare workers and the elderly.

Bello-Barkindo said: “State governors commit to work with the FG to ensure required cold chain set up, trained personnel and security of the vaccine roll out is in place.

“Citizens are encouraged to use the e-registration portal on the NPHCDA website – nphcsaict.com.ng/publicreg.”

NCDC cautions, NAFDAC warns on fake vaccines

Also speaking, Director-General Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Chikwe Iheakwazu said despite the fact that vaccines provide some very important light, testing, surveillance, protecting health workers, investing in national health security and driving risk communications must continue.

He said Nigeria has maintained a robust response to the pandemic, and called for the sustenance of critical investment in the health sector to consolidate the gains of the last one year.

Also speaking, Director-General National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said since the arrival of the vaccines in the country Tuesday, the agency had been carrying out series of checks on their efficacy.

She said the agency and the NPHCDA were working closely to ensure smooth rollout of the vaccination Friday.

While warning that false COVID-19 vaccines were already in the global market, the NAFDAC helmsperson said: “That’s why NAFDAC is focusing on track-and-trace, to ensure no infiltration of substandard vaccines in supply chain. Traceability is very important; we can trace the vaccines from airport to the patient.”

‘We can’t stretch our luck too far’

In his remarks, Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire warned Nigeria must not stretch its luck on the spread of the virus.

“We must continue with our non-pharmaceutical measures. We must look at vaccine as a game changer, but make no mistake that it’s a replacement for everything else. It is an additional strategy. Vaccines are an addition to the existing Response, not a Replacement,” he said.

The minister said the federal government planned to provide 10-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in every state of the federation as part of strategies to provide critical response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He assured that the focus on COVID-19 prevention and treatment would not wipe out the maintenance of normal routine vaccination.

The minister also assured that Nigeria was not just relying on charity for the supply of vaccines, but had opened an account with Afreximbank, from where 370 million doses of vaccines for the continent would be sent and Nigeria expecting to get between 80 and 85 million doses.

“Regarding charity, we are not just depending on charity. Right from the time the idea of vaccine production came up, the World Health Organisation, GAVI, – the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, who have been normally supporting Nigeria, in financing routine vaccines- they are specialists in vaccines, which are procured by UNICEF for us, came together World Health Organisation and an organisation called CEPI – Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, to say, look, this is a vaccine that’s new, we don’t know the cost, we don’t know the financial situation of certain countries, let’s set up an organisation to get vaccines and not only vaccines, but also diagnostic kits and so on, to certain countries that may not have easy access to get what you call equitable access,” the minister said.

Ogun, Imo

However, Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun has said the state was waiting to receive the vaccines and begin the vaccination process.

He said the entire whole chain required for the vaccination had been identified.

Governor Abiodun made this known at the executive chambers of the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, saying his administration had gone a step further by ensuring all of its refrigerators were in good condition to store the vaccines.

He said: “We actually have more refrigerators than the number of wards that we have, so, we have those that are there right now and we have the back up as well, so, we are actually prepared.

“We have a set of guidelines from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency on those we are going to prioritise, which will be our frontline health care workers, people that have the responsibility of reaching out to our people.”

Abiodun added that his administration was on the verge of beginning another round of Primary Health Care Centers (PHC) rehabilitation, as it hoped to have completed close to 300 health care centers by the end of the present tenure.

Similarly, speaking to newsmen at the end of the state executive council meeting Wednesday, the Imo state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the state was ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the week.

“The government has put in place the necessary conditions for the supply which include: preserving the vaccine in the 305 INEC Wards of the State with solar-powered refrigerators.

“Government has also released a reasonable amount of money for the training of those who will carry out the vaccination administration as many people will be captured in the first phase of the programme,” Emelumba explained.

UBEC

in a related development, chairman Governing Board of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Professor Adamu Kyuka, has said N20 billion was taken out of the Commission’s account to meet issues arising from COVID-19.

The chairman disclosed this Thursday in an interview with Journalists after a courtesy call on Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House Makurdi.

He said the commission was collecting over one hundred billion (N100 billion) from the consolidated revenue account, but reduced to about seventy billion naira (N70billion) due the pandemic.

He said the downward review of the allocation had put the UBEC in a very difficult situation, and urged all the 36 states to devise ways of sourcing for revenue to finance the basic education.

The UBEC boss lauded the commitment of Governor Ortom to the development of education in the state.

Kyuka said he was impressed with the facelift given to primary schools in the state by the Ortom administration and described as impressive the numerous schools the present administration had reconstructed in urban and rural areas of the state.

