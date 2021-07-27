As El-Rufai suspends school resumption in Kaduna: Kpop, another 80-year-old first class monarch, abducted

The Kpop Ham, a first class and paramount ruler of Jaba Chiefdom in Jaba local government area of Kaduna state, Dr. Jonathan Danladi Gyet Maude, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The incident occurred some two weeks after the Emir of Kajuru in Kajuru local government of the state, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu was abducted but released.

While Adamu was released under 24 hours for reasons best known to his captors, the aides and three grandchildren who were abducted alongside with him were yet to be released as at the time of this report.

Latest abduction

And Monday abduction of the Kpop Ham was coming at a time the Nasir el-Rufai administration suspended school resumption across the state over the increasing spate of insecurity.

Though information available to Blueprint did not specify when the top traditional ruler was kidnapped, his brother, Anthony Maude while confirming the incident, said that the first class monarch was kidnapped in his farm located at Gitata community in Nasarawa state.

Gitata is a boundary community between Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

Sketchy details available did not disclose if the over 80-year-old traditional ruler was accompanied by his security details or was alone, thus fuelling speculation on the whereabouts of the security details.

Confirming the development, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, said the command was in touch with their counterparts in the neighbouring Nasarawa state who, he said, were seriously working on the matter.

Medical doctor’s wife abducted

Similarly, the wife of a medical doctor at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Makurdi, Benue state has been abducted.

The victim, whose husband’s name was simply given as Dr Dzwachi, Blueprint gathered, was abducted alongside her friend at gunpoint around New GRA in Makurdi metropolis.

Blueprint gathered that the incident happened Sunday around the hours of 6.00/6.30pm.

Investigation showed the young women were abducted when the friend was alighting from the doctor’s wife vehicle at the former’s residence.

Confirming the development, the medical doctor said: “It is true, my wife was with her friend when they were kidnapped around 6:00 to 6:30 pm yesterday (Sunday) at new GRA.

He said the incident had been reported to the police and would not make further comments.

The police image maker in the state, DSP Catherine Anene could not be reached as at the time of this report.

Kaduna suspends school resumption

And following rising insecurity, the Kaduna state government Monday suspended the resumption of schools across the state indefinitely.

Governor El-Rufai announced this when he received in audience officials of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, (NUT), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and other community-based associations at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House Kaduna.

He said government took the decision because of the ongoing aggressive military operations in most parts of the state, aimed at flushing out the bandits in their different hideouts.

The governor said “we are concerned about the safety of our children who might be attacked by the angry bandits.”

He therefore urged the communities to be on the watch of the fleeing criminals who might want infiltrate them.

Speaking during the visit, the NMA state chairman, Dr Aliyu Sokomba called for issuance of licence to citizens to bear firearms.

He said this had become necessary in view of the increasing threat to lives of ordinary citizens by the bandits, kidnappers and related criminals.

Dingyadi, IGP tasks new AIGs

Meanwhile, Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi has urged the newly promoted Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to redouble their efforts in the fight against insurgency and banditry across the country.

Dingyadi spoke Monday at the decoration ceremony of the newly promoted Commissioners of Police (CPs) as AIGs at the Force Headquarters Abuja.



He said: “At this time that the country is faced with complex security challenges, it is expected that the Nigerian Police, being the lead agency in internal security management, is re-positioned to deal with the current dynamics of crime and future security threats.

“We expect you to double your efforts, to be of good character wherever you go or find yourself and to perform more credibility in your areas of deployment.”



Addressing the officers, Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba expressed delight that the newly promoted officers fitted perfectly into his human capacity development requirement.

He charged them to deploy their wealth of experience to support his leadership mission of positively changing the policing and internal security narratives of the country.

“In this regard, I must remind the promotees that to whom much is given, much more shall be expected. The nation expects of you a higher level of loyalty, courage and professionalism which are needed to move the Nigeria Police and indeed, the nation to the next level in relation to internal security.

“Accordingly, most of you will be deployed to critical duty posts where your strength of character and professionalism will be optimally tested,” Baba said.



COAS speaks

Also congratulating the officers; Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant-General Faruk Yahaya charged them to deploy professionalism and alliances in their areas of duty.

Yahaya, who called for synergy among security agencies, said “adversaries of the country can only be defeated if security agencies work as one with the aim of surmounting insecurity in the country.”



Similarly, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammed Musa Bello assured the military and other security agencies of his support at ensuring peace and security in the nation’s capital.



Others at the event were some federal lawmakers, Corp Marshal Federal Road Safety Corps Boboye Oyeyemi, representative of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) and that of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) among others.