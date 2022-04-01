As first-ever para-soccer games debut in Africa…

The first edition of Para-Soccer Games in Africa, being spirited by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, has been scheduled to hold from the 9th to 15th of April, 2022 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. This historic event being organized by the National Sports Federation and Para -Sports Department in the Ministry, fittingly, would be declared open by no less a personality than the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Mohammadu Buhari.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is significant in this Development with its inclination towards the pursuit of defined and defensible projects that are visible and tangible, in both execution and administration. Significantly, the Ministry is a domain that cannot be politicized nor the youths be used to incite problems that will be detrimental to their career aspirations and progression. Most youths are aware of the potentials of sporting activities and have seen that they can make real time career progression from participating effectively in sporting activities.

Sports is no longer seen as it was several years back, as just a medium for exercise. Rather it is seen as a medicinal center with the best treatment to keep the bones and body in shape. People now clamour to widen their knowledge of sports courses. This involves all aspects of life including human anatomy and kinetics. Most parents now look up to their children developing interest in various sports fields where they are sure of the government’s multi dimensional assistance in areas such as talent discovery, training, development and empowerment among others. There are also additional benefits in sports such as global exposure and career progression.

The Sports sector in comparison with others, no doubt, has the largest number of reliable, energetic and vibrant young staff that have brilliant ideas and better articulation. The sector provides better avenue for job dignity and satisfaction for its staff. Research has proven that the sports sector is strict with the employment of professionals that will create ideas that will enhance the programmes that will drive the place knowing that only operational activities can re-awaken the system and propel the staff to attain optimum success.

As Nigeria, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development gets set and fine-tunes the plan to kickstart both the “Amputee and Para- Soccer games”, it has etched a place of honour for itself as the first African nation to do so. Although only males are involved in the Amputee Sports, the Para-Soccer Games involves 15 Sports with over one hundred sporting events. The Amputee Game has been operating alongside other Federations as well as participating at International Games. But prior to the creation of the National Sports Festival and Para- Sports Department, only about seven Para-Sports were Independent and represented the country during International Championships.

As a result of the marvelous and outstanding performances of Nigeria’s para atheletes at International Championships that Include the Olympic Games, Common Wealth Games and African Games, the Ministry decided to make them an Independent Federation with permanent recognition in line with International Practices. They are being seen as able in their disabilities and based on their sterling performances, the Ministry has got an approval from the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHOCSF) to create a Department in the Ministry that will coordinate their affairs independently and as well, separate them from the able bodied atheletes.

Meanwhile, this year’s National Sports Festival is scheduled to hold in Delta State in November 2022. Also, the Department is being headed by a Director, Mr. Peter Nelson, who is a sports professional. Sports Directors like him should be commended for being the strength of both the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and the Hon. Minister as well as supporting the easy management of the sector.

Without delaying, the Director has initiated and obtained the approval of the Ministry to organize the first National Para-Games in the country and Africa as whole. This will be a yearly event just like the National Sport Festival for talent hunt of these people seen as “disabled atheletes” but are rather persons with indescribable ability in their strength. The competition will give the para–athletes a level playing ground and an opportunity for them to also exhibit their talents in Sports.

One of the major reasons that also necessitated the creation of the Department for them, is basically to bring all the Para- sports under one effective umbrella body. Before the creation of the Department, only about seven para-sports namely Para-lifting, Para- T/Tennis, Para–Athletics, Wheel- Chair Para- Basket Ball, among others represented the country independently at Championships. But the creation of this new Department will afford more sporting areas for the discovery of more athletes for better representation of the country and futher empower the country to advocate for their international representation and registration.

Because these special persons are reckoned with, the Ministry is making every effort to provide a holistic enabling environment including wheel chair compliance in the pitches and other necessary logistics that will encourage more talent discovery and persons that will place the country high at the podium of sterling performance. Establishing similar Departments at the State level will thus create more offices and employment opportunities for persons that will be of help to those special athletes.

Notable among the enviable events in the Ministry, is the “One Service One Medal (OSOM)” Games whose aim is to create peaceful co-existence and togetherness among the military and para military bodies. It is proposed to hold from 31st March, to 4th April 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja. Fifteen Agencies are expected to compete in seventeen sports and new talents are also expected to be discovered at the end of the championship for camping in preparation for the Common Wealth Games and Africa Games scheduled to hold in Ghana in 2023.

It is noteworthy that athletes discovered during these Games usually win medals for the country in their subsequent outings. Thus their contribution in lifting the national flag high during championships has justified the encouragement given to them by the Ministry. The Civil Defense Corps are mostly commended for producing credible athletes while the Federal Road Safety personnel are outstanding in Hand Ball events. On the other hand, the Military and Air force produce athletes that perform better in both combat sports and marshal art events (karate and Judo).

In conclusion, I wish to reiterate that whereas the Sports Ministry has the over-arching responsibility for the organization and development of sporting activities in the nation, much more would be achieved if all relevant stakeholders join hands in that regard. A veritable area to which the Ministry should extend its tentacles and obtain support is both the Military and Para – Military Agencies hence the need for them to sustain their laudable sporting efforts in addition to the release of their officers to represent the country during competitions when need be.

Nwokorie is a Press Officer with the federal Ministry of Youth and Sport Development.