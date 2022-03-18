As first step towards APC reconciliation: Buni meets Bello, ratifies decisions taken as acting CECPC chair

As a first move towards reconciling various tendencies within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni, Thursday met with Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello who stood in while the former was on medical trip to the United Arab Emirate.

The party chairman returned to the country Wednesday night after the trip as well as a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in London over the party’s leadership crisis.

The meeting held at the Yobe state Governors’ Lodge Asokoro Abuja.

While the CECPC Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, was conspicuously absent, other committee members were in attendance.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Governor Buni commended Governor Sani-Bello for a job well done while he was away; saying all decisions taken by Sani-Bello had been duly affirmed by the party.

Buni said: “You know that since I travelled, the party has not stopped. His Excellency has done very well in managing the affairs of the party. We are here to discuss the issues going forward. We are now at the finishing line in the preparations for our national convention which is at hand on March 26. We are putting heads together to achieve this task ahead. I want to emphasise that the March 26 national convention is sacrosanct.”

Asked about the absence of Senator Akpanudoedehe at the meeting, Buni said: “You know that this is not a formal meeting of the committee. These members of the CECPC just came to welcome me back to the country and wish me well after returning from a medical trip outside the country. So, it is not a formal meeting that one will ask whether the secretary is here or not. However, he was in the house earlier today.”

On his own, Governor Sani-Bello, who acted as the chairman during Buni’s absence, said: “For the past one week, I have been acting as the chairman of CECPC and what I can tell you is that we made lots of progress towards our convention like we saw in the inauguration of the State Chairmen, adopted some of the zoning formula, and some of the decisions of the CECPC taken before he left the country. I can tell you for free that in the last one week, we have ensured that we are good to go for convention.”

Governor Sani-Bello inaugurated the convention sub-committees and received the report on zoning of party offices among others.

‘Bello’s actions remain’

Also, the Buni leadership of the party has affirmed all actions taken in his absence by Sani-Bello while he was out of the country.

The Yobe state governor made the clarification after several reports claimed he had dumped the national convention sub-committee list earlier adopted by Bello in an apparent move to assert his leadership after the President Buhari’s endorsement.

Following a botched attempt by some APC governors to remove the Yobe state governor, Buhari wielded the big stick Wednesday and directed that Buni be allowed to continue as the party chairman and also take charge of the convention.

However, Buni, in a rebuttal Thursday, faulted the reports that all action taken by Bello in his absence had been reversed.

In a statement he personally signed, Buni affirmed that “all activities that were done in my absence remain valid and binding.”

The statement reads: “This is to bring to the notice of all stakeholders and members of the party that purported suspension of some activities initiated and executed by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under the acting Chairman and Niger State Governor, H.E Muhammed Sanni Bello, is not true.

“Therefore, all activities that were done in my absence remain valid and binding. All party stakeholders and members are hereby advised to disregard the previous statement discarding the activities of the committee under the leadership of the Acting Chairman.

“It could be recalled that I duly transmitted power to His Excellency, the Niger State Governor, H.E Muhammadu Sanni Bello to enable me undergo medical attention. Therefore, all actions and measures taken by the committee under his leadership as Acting Chairman remain effective.

“The party calls for support and understanding to move the party forward to a successful convention slated for March 26th, 2022.”

C’ttee’s scribe sacked?

Meanwhile, fresh facts have emerged that 10 members of the CECPC actually passed a vote of no confidence on the committee’s scribe.

But APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Yekini Nabena condemned the purported sack, saying only the National Executive Committee (NEC) can exercise such power.

A letter containing the vote of no confidence on the secretary revealed that full quorum of the committee of the 2/3rd requirement, consisting of 10 members, signed the letter.

Quoting relevant sections of the party’s constitution, the letter said: “Akpanudoedehe steps aside as the Secretary of the Committee and stop forthwith all activities and duties associated with the office.

“We, the members of the CECPC of the APC as duly constituted on the 25th of June, 2020 by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party, and sitting in our regular meeting on the 8th day of March 2022, hereby unanimously resolved and adopt a motion of No Confidence on the Secretary of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC.

“We direct that from today henceforth, he steps aside as the Secretary of the Committee and stop forthwith all activities and duties associated with the office.

“The undersigned are a full quorum of the Committee of the 2/3rd required. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Senator Ken Nnamani, Sen Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, Prof Tahir Mamman, Sen Abba Aji, David Lyon, Hon Akinremi Olaide, Mrs Stella Okotete, Barr Ismaeel Ahmed and Dr James Lalu.”

It’s wrong – Nabena

But responding to the purported sack, Nabena told journalists at the APC national secretariat such sack cannot stand anywhere.

The APC chieftain said those who signed the said sack letter “have no power to remove the secretary.

“What they need is two-third of NEC – NEC members and not appointed members. The governors are elected, so they are members of NEC, the President is a member of NEC. So, whatsoever Stella Okotete and co were doing amounted to nullity because they don’t have the power, they have failed to read their party’s constitution.”

When reminded that Chief Nnamani is a former Senate President, Nabena said: “Ken Nnamani still has the PDP virus in him, that is why he jumped in back and forth, that is the problem with Nnamani. And age is also catching up with him, so, I don’t blame him. They promised to give him Deputy Chairman that is why he has lost his integrity.

“Like I said, the Caretaker Committee members lack the power. In short, they are seen as borrowed members of NEC. In the first place, some of them, except the governors among them, are not authentic members of NEC. So, it is an exercise in futility.”

‘Akpanudoedohe on ground’

It was also gathered that the CECPC scribe was on ground, contrary to report that he had been sacked.

“Buni’s camp has won the leadership tussle but wants to be mature in handling things by now carrying everyone along.

“You know he (Bello) inaugurated state chairmen, which Buni was supposed to do before he travelled. If you say everything done in the absence of the substantive chairman has been thrown away, that, too, will be thrown away.

“So it is a way of dousing tension and not giving room for further media feast on a probable crisis in the ruling party,” the source said.

On Akpanudoedohe’s fate, the source declared: “He is on ground, no one has removed him.”

Group backs APC scribe

In a related development, an APC group- the Progressive Youth Movement (PYM)- has declared support for the party’s national secretary.

The group’s national coordinator, Prince Mustapha Audu, described the purported sack as a nullity, adding that the party currently needed unity and not such crisis ahead of the national convention.

Audu called on all and sundry in the party to give the Buni-led CECPC support to deliver a free and fair national convention.

Court hears suit today

Meanwhile, the FCT High Court sitting in Kubwa, has slated Friday for hearing in a suit seeking to stop the APC’s national convention.

The plaintiff in the matter, Salisu Umoru, dragged APC, the CECPC Chairman Buni and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the court to challenge the planned convention.

Justice Bello Kawu fixed the date for hearing following the plaintiff’s counsel, Mike Enaharo-Ebah’s application for an adjournment.

In his argument, Enaharo-Ebah told the court that he needed time to go through some applications due to the clash of representation of defence counsel March 15.

He said there were two counsels for APC and Buni and the court adjourned the matter until Thursday for report of proper representation which had been resolved.

“We need to address his processes since issues of representation has been resolved and ask for a short adjournment to enable us file counters and written addresses with some of the pending bail applications, ”Enaharo-Ebah said.

Also responding, the defence counsel, Shuaibu Aruwa (SAN), said he filed a notice of change of counsel duly served to the plaintiff March 10 with his address endorsed on it.

Aruwa, however, urged the court to discountenance the claimant’s application for adjournment and hear the pending application.

Before hand, the defence counsel told the court he had written two separate letters to the court March 16 as representing the defendants.

Aruwa said one of the letters was signed on behalf of the APC by Head of Legal Services, Dare Oketabi, and the second signed by the second defendant, Buni, confirming that Aruwa’s law firm was briefed to represent the defendants in the suit.

Umoru, had in his reliefs, sought an order directing the APC and its chairman CECPC, Buni, to stop its planned national convention.

He also sought an order directing Buni to begin reconciliation process to resolve all the disputes that emanated from the local government congresses before the conduct of the party’s convention.

The court, Blueprint reported, granted an interim injunction last year, restraining the APC from proceeding with its planned convention.

