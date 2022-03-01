As Gov Ortom sets pace for peace, security in Benue…



We live in a generation where the shallow-minded hail men for lofty but hollow words, but sound minds consider the fact that the best way to venerate a man is through his actions. It is on this premise that I acknowledge and commend the relentless efforts of the principled and visionary governor of Benue state, Dr. Samuel Ortom, for his remarkable achievements in the state so far and for vigorous pursuit in ensuring Benue state’s slogan as the ’Food Basket of the Nation’ is fully translated into reality by utilising arable land, formulating succinct agricultural policies and harnessing their potential.

Agriculture sector remains the bedrock of development of the nation in spite of the superiority of the oil sector in its contribution to the national economy.

Agriculture is the oldest profession and a noble one for that matter. Though, for those obsessed with white collar job mentality, it can be easily stigmatised. But nobody drinks oil; we all eat food from farms. Remember also that before oil, agriculture was and will continue to be.

Agricultural dividend is well enjoyed by humans from all spheres of life and utilised for industrial purposes. Nigeria, though, blessed with abundant arable land and a population which is primarily agrarian, still lags behind in its ability to grow enough food to meet the needs of an expanding population. So, the largest country in Africa with all her potential is being threatened with serious food crisis as the citizens cannot afford basic staple food.

These have resulted into widespread menace of crimes in our society. You would agree with me that most of the social upheavals and other heinous crimes being perpetuated in our society are directly linked to hunger, starvation, poverty and unemployment.So many persons among our citizens unfortunately engage in one form of unwholesome vices just to have food on their tables.

This kind of scenario was displayed recently when angry and hungry youths, during the #EndSARS protest. They stormed food warehouses, looting and scavenging. In any case most warehouses looted were storage facilities for COVID-19 palliatives meant for the masses. It was a shameful national and international development that was characterised by wanton destruction of properties.

Gov. Ortom, an empathic leader with good conscience, in his magnanimity, was able to equitably distribute the palliatives at his disposal and even made additional provisions of palliatives to which were widely distributed to citizens and residents of Benue State.

As many testified, the steps taken by the Ortom-led government drastically cushioned the devastating effects of the pandemic because he placed peace, equity, justice and fairness at the front burner. These unparralled comitment to the well-being of citizens was able to curtail further destruction of lives and property in the state by protesters, restored sanctities and set his track records of excellence and pedigree on higher pedestal.

The unmatched proactive steps of the governor was quite impressive and he was resoundingly applauded by illustrious sons and daughters of the state from all works of life.

Food crisis, poverty, corruption and other unscrupulous activities co-exist in the same tent and should be handled with great care. In all of these, it must be underscored that improving the productivity in agriculture is central to addressing food security, poverty, unemployment and attaining social and economic development in our society. This is what must be addressed on a sustainable basis blat all levels of government.

The passive state of agriculture today or the inability of the country to feed her growing population is mostly due to lack of substantial resources (human and materials) being channeled effectively to the all-important agricultural sector.

It could also be as a result of lack of basic training skills and knowledge of improved production on the parts of peasants who constitute more than 80% of crop production in the country. The deplorable state of rural areas (total absence of governance) where basic amenities such as potable water, primary health care system and inaccessible roads are lacking also makes crop production in the rural areas highly unattractive and in exiguous state.

The youths who are supposed to be involved in active food production are into riding of ‘okada’ and doing other menial jobs leaving agriculture in the hands of the aged people whose strength cannot produce sustainable food both for subsistence and any meaningful economic development.

The more worrisome is the pervassive actions and incessant clashes between crop farmers and Fulani herdsmen. The recurrent conflicts have pushed the ordeal of crop farmers to the climax and compounded food crisis in the country and globally.

Other factors affecting food security include storage facilities, inefficient post harvest management, crude implements used for tillage or absence of modernization, ineffective extension services, professional stigmatization, unperturbed attitude of political leaders leading to poor or weak implementation of agriculture policies, all have contributed in no small measure to the sorry state of food production and agriculture generally.

Over the years, several juicy and laudable policies such Operation Feed the Nation (OFN), Green Revolution were formulated to boost agricultural production.But in spite of all efforts channeled towards the effectiveness and sustainability of these policies for the purpose of long-term transformation of the sector and impacts on the economy, the programmes still did not meet up the objectives.

My assumption could be traced to the fact that oil sector was the ladder upon which the government at all levels are able to finance its budgets and policies with a view to meeting it’s economic and development goals. Then, it was the hay days of oil boom. Now, it’s a dawn of a new era.

Oil boom is doomed and the country is facing economic recession, so it’s no longer debatable that there is an urgent need for other sources of revenue to cushion the effects of oil deficits. As experts and stakeholders have admitted, agriculture and solid minerals exploration are the next options for the country.

It’s in view of this economic predicament that Gov.Ortom, a fearless strategist, steadfast in policy formulation and determined at all times to achieve meaningful results for his citizens, set a conducive atmosphere for food security in the state. He is a winsome and courageous leader who never caves in to intimidations from any quarter, especially whenever it has to do with the rights and welfare of his people.

He is so mindful of the fact that nothing thrives well in a precarious environment except hardship, devastation and squalor. In line with this, when his people were brutally murdered and still face unprovoked attacks from belligerent suspected herders, he never sat on the fence; he stood up and loudly and boldly demanded for justice.

He called on both national and international communities to enure the mayhem was halted, so that his people can go back to farm and continue with their normal businesses.

To further curtail the incessant clashes, he legally restricted open grazing system and introduced ranching as the modern way of cattle rearing, irrespective of vituperation from his traducers and enemy of peace, both at the federal and state levels, as well as antagonising groups reaping from the bloody conflicts in the state.

When the issue of the controversial rural grazing (RUGA), a hidden land-grab agenda meant to create a domineering tendencies for a certain ethic group, he nipped the cancerworm in the bud. The evil agenda was eventually unveiled, jettisoned and thrown out by Nigerians.

He is well prepared always to sacrifice his energy and resources to make sure his people are adequately protected. This firm and unwavering attitude of Dr Ortom earned him the prestigious name as the ‘Defender of Benue Valley’.

When state of insecurity against the people of the state subsided significantly, he encouraged the civil servants of the state take every Friday off and go to their farms in order to boost food production in the state.

In the same vein, he subsidised all brands of fertilisers to the farmers at 40%, a gesture that was quite commendable.

Gov.Ortom also makes accessible intervention funds to boost the farmers lean capital. In consonance with principles of value chain, he joined hands with International Funds for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in paying counterpart funds promptly to enable the programme take off smoothly in the state.

The Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Projects-3 (RAAMP3) in the state enhances the development and rehabilitation of rural roads across the state to ease the transportation of farm produces to the markets in towns and cities.

The uncommon agric reformer governor is willing to offer land and resources to potential investors in the state in order to revive industrial and economic growth and development. That apart, Gov.Ortom is extensively involved in construction of urban and rural roads across the state for easy movement of goods and services. This is to ensure that food is available and accessible to all and sundry in the state.

He has also set adequate machinery for food processing, packaging , distribution and other forms of post-harvest management to meet dietary needs.

It should be emphasised that Governor Ortom is a consummate team player who believes in harmonious relationship with all, irrespective of political or religious affiliation. He believes in an egalitarian society where people will go about their legitimate businesses without fear of intimidation or molestation from any predatory element.

The best response by the people of the state to all these positive development is continuous support through being law-abiding, prayers and encouragement.

These and many more are what made him stand out. They are the more reason why history will be kind to him.

