Revealed! How gunmen murdered Pilot Bala Na’Allah’s, serving Senator’s son in Kaduna, Matawalle raises alarm in Zamfara

The eldest son of a serving lawmaker, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, was found dead in his bedroom Sunday at Malali GRA, Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna state.

The deceased son, Captain AbdulKareem Bala Na’Allah, was a trained pilot.

While there were speculations that he may have been victim of bandits or armed robbers, Blueprint gathered that the 36-year-old son of the lawmaker, who recently got married, was tied up and strangled to death, while his assailants made away with his vehicle and some personal belongings.

Special Adviser to Senator Na’Allah, Malam Garba Muhammad, who confirmed AbdulKareem’s death, said the assailants gained entrance to his house through the roof of a building behind his house, and entered through the ceiling.

He said a neighbour’s security guard, who noticed that the gate of the deceased’s home was left ajar, raised the alarm which led to the discovery of the remains of the pilot.

Senator Na’Allah, who represents Kebbi South in the Senate, was former Senate Majority Leader and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain.

He has three sons all of whom are pilots.

Blueprint gathered that the funeral prayers of the deceased held at Yahaya Road Mosque, while he was laid to rest at Ungwan Sarki cemetery off Isa Kaita road according to Islamic rites.

Police confirm incident

Confirming the gruesome murder, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the death of the deceased was reported to the police at about 3.30 pm.

He said the killers took his car, and that investigation had commenced on the matter.

Zamfara raises the alarm

In a related development, Zamfara state Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has accused a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of planning to destabilise the state through a massive protest in Gusau, the state capital Monday.

He raised the alarm at the official flag-off of the award of 2020/2021 UBEB/ZSUBEB projects at the Government House, Gusau.

The governor, who did not disclose the identity of the party chieftain, said available intelligence at his disposal indicated that already the party chief had allegedly paid huge amount of money to hired political thugs outside the state to protest the state’s security challenge.

While warning the hired thugs to stay off the state, the governor said their alleged sponsor would be arrested if they refused to back down on their plan.

“I am strongly condemning the ongoing plan by one of the APC chieftains in the state for hiring thugs to come to my state and stage massive protest over the insecurity challenges we are facing, and whoever is found wanting will be arrested to face the wrath of the law regardless of his or her political inclinations in Zamfara state,” Matawalle stated.

While describing insecurity as a global phenomenon, the governor said his administration had mapped out strategies to mitigate banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality bedevilling the state.

He called on security agencies in the state to be steadfast and checkmate every suspicious movement by persons or group of individuals.

UBEC award

On the 2020/2021 Universal Basic Education Commission and Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board projects, Matawalle stated that within his two years in office, the sum of N9billion was paid as counterpart funds by his administration to boost basic education in the state.

Earlier, the ZSUBEC chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Maradun, had said a total of 1,066 new classrooms were constructed while 504 others were renovated since the inception of Matawalle’s administration.

“These new and renovated classes were also supplied with 29,821 two seater students’ furniture, and 2,629 teachers’ tables and chairs. Similarly, a total of 15,712 meters wall fence have been constructed in 31 schools in the 14 LGEAs in the state,” Maradun said.

Bandits strike in Kaduna

Also, armed bandits attacked Makoro Iri village in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state, killing two people while troops rescued three commuters kidnapped along Gidan Waya-Godogodo road in Jema’a local government area also in the state.

In a statement made available to Blueprint, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said the Peugeot 307 in which the commuters were travelling before their abduction, was also recovered.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that two persons were killed by bandits in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA. According to the report, bandits invaded the remote village and shot dead the duo identified as Gideon Mumini and Barnabas Ezra.

“In another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven rescued three travelers from armed bandits along the Gidan Waya-Godogodo road in Jema’a LGA.

“The travellers were abducted by armed bandits who barricaded the road. Troops responded to a distress call and pursued the bandits, rescuing the trio identified as follows: Jibril Salisu, Happy Sunday and Ruth Dauda. The rescued travelers’ vehicle, a Peugeot 307, was also recovered.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted with sadness the report of the attack in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA, and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls, as he sent condolences to their families.

“Responding to the report of the rescue in Jema’a LGA, the Governor commended the troops for the swift response. He thanked them for their determined efforts in rescuing the three commuters, and their sustaining of search-and-rescue operations in the area,” Aruwan said.

IPAC on Plateau

In another development, the Plateau state chapter of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has expressed worry over the spate of bloodbath in the state.

It berated the State House of Assembly for calling on innocent citizens to take up arms and defend themselves.

The state chairman and secretary of IPAC, Hon. Abubakar Dogara and Hon. Sebastian Pyoklam respectively, said this in a joint statement in Jos Sunday.

They said: “IPAC challenges the Plateau State House of Assembly that, they can do more than ask the citizens to defend ourselves. Making such a pronouncement is possible only when they have exhausted all their legislative powers.

“The State legislators were elected to make laws that will defend the lives and properties of citizens. They should go beyond press statements and get to work in the legislative chambers creating legislation that helps fortify the security of Plateau citizens.”

It condemned in strong terms the brutal massacre of innocent citizens in some parts of Bassa, Jos North, Jos South, Riyom and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

“This dastardly act does not represent the spirit of peaceful coexistence that has been shared by Plateau people for years,” it said.

“We encourage the APC led administration in the state to remain focused on their electoral promises which include the protection of lives, dignities, heritage and properties of the Plateau people.

“We call on His Excellency the Governor of Plateau State to think Plateau and act Plateau,” it said.

The IPAC advised religious leaders and community leaders within and outside the state to guide their utterances and avoid those utterances that could further cause division and disaffection among people of the state.

NGE tasks FG, States

Also on security, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) have urged government at all levels to be proactive and creative in tackling insecurity, and also in carrying out their constitutional duty of securing life and property in the country.

The editors described the recent compromise of the security at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Afaka, Kaduna state, by gunmen as a worrisome dimension to insecurity in the country.

The guild also announced that its 17th All Nigerian Editors Conference (ANEC) will hold October 21 and 22, 2021 in Abuja, focusing on the current security challenges in the nation, with a theme “Media In Times Of Crisis: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus.”

These were some of the highpoints of the NGE Standing Committee meeting which ended in Dutse, Jigawa state capital recently.

In a communiqué signed by the president, Mustapha Isah and the general secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, made available to journalists Sunday, the Guild acknowledged efforts by the government to achieve better results in tackling the nation’s security challenges but said much more need to be done.

“We acknowledge efforts by the federal government to achieve better results in tackling the nation’s security challenges, but the August 24 compromise of the security of the Nigerian Defence Academy in Afaka, Kaduna State, by gunmen is a worrisome dimension to insecurity.

“We call on the government to be more proactive and creative in the fight against insecurity, and in carrying out its constitutional duty of securing life and property in the country,” the editors said.

The communiqué further said “the umbrella body of all editors in Nigeria said taking proactive measures was the way to go in order to push back and arrest the spate of banditry and kidnapping for ransom, which has continued to occur in some parts of the country, in spite of continued onslaught by security forces against the perpetrators.

“The NGE also highlighted the constitutional role of the media in holding government officials accountable to the people, while noting that the government has a duty of providing an enabling environment for the media to perform its role devoid of intimidation, with journalists having the responsibility of ensuring they operate in line with the ethics of the profession.

“We restate that a free press remains one of the bedrocks of democracy and nothing must be done to shrink the space. We commend the intervention of the Nigeria Press Organisation in protecting the freedom of press in the country.

“The NGE expressed appreciation to the government and people of Jigawa State for the conducive environment provided during its Standing Committee Meeting in Dutse.”

“Meanwhile, the editors said that this year’s All Nigerian Editors Conference (ANAC), the largest gathering of Nigerian editors and owners of newspapers, magazines, radio/television stations and online newspapers in Nigeria will hold at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre (NAF) in Abuja between October 21 and 22.

“It said the editors conference is aimed at achieving “consensus and collective agreement” among media owners, managers and senior editors on “what role to play in helping government resolve the seemingly intractable conflict enveloping the nation today.

“The strong argument by conflict management experts is that mass media ever so often, plays a key role in conflict. Their role may take two different and opposed forms: It is either the media takes an active part in the conflict with obligation for increased violence, or stays independent and out of the conflict, in that way contributing to the resolution of the conflict and mitigation of violence,” they said.

The body said its annual conference would attract its foreign partners: World Editors Forum (WEF), West African Editors Forum (WAEF), African Editors Forum (AEF), International Press Institute (IPI) and World Association of Newspapers (WAN).