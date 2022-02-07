As Halima Gaya heads Senators’ Wives Forum…

The recent election of Barrister Halima Gaya, as the chairperson of the Nigerian senators’ wife group is indeed a welcome development Dr Halima Gaya, wife of Senator Kabiru Gaya, a fourth term senator representing the good people of Kano south, is a politician of note who has transversed the political landscape of Kogi state. Her election is indeed well deserved and not one that came as a surprise.

Barrister Halima Gaya, a PhD holder, ascended that enviable position reserved for the wives of incumbent senate president through merit and because the wife of the senate president Ahmad Lawan was indisposed.

The members of the senators’ wives of the 9th senate of the present political dispensation are all spouses of members of the senate. As more and more senators wives are coming to Abuja to keep their husbands comfortable and their families together during congressional seasons, the importance of having a group emphatically made up of wives of senators coming together to find ways of assisting their husbands on other worthy causes that are not constitutionally reserved only for elected senators individually can never be over-emphasised.

Today, the Senators’ Spouses Forum is well known, apart from being frequent visitors to senate plenaries and galleries, and being in unity of purpose supporting their individual husbands in being their source of strength in making good laws for the peace and development of Nigeria, they have now been the focus of Abuja’s growing social scene, doing other charitable works.

Even though senators’ spouses pursue careers of their own, as lawyers, bankers, lobbyists, and accountants, to mention but a few, a number of them have also held high level positions of their own just like their chairsperson who served as a commissioner in Kogi state and also became a frontline governorship aspirant during the administration of Prince Abubakar Audu, of blessed memory. She is undeniably a politician of note and purpose.

it is expected that with her good leadership qualities, this amazon from Kogi state would transform this influential group into a formidable force in Nigeria’s political scene and importantly play a critical and important role in the senate, not only as partners in senate families, but also as active, dynamic and influential actors in Nigeria’s politics. Halima Gaya has also contested prior to this appointment for the Nigerian senate.

Others appointed into the steering committee are Mrs Clara Nnaji, treasurers, Dr. Nkechi Okorocha, Welfare Officer, Dr. Mairo Al-Makura, PRO and Mrs Temitope Adeola, secretary.

Musa WadaAbuja