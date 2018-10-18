As INEC deadline ends, court stops Delta APC from submitting list

A Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta state yesterday retrained the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress from submitting list of the state’s party candidates for the 2019 election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Chief Cyril Ogodo-led faction of the State Working Committee and others had filed a case against APC, NWC and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, praying court to restrain the respondents from submitting the list of candidates from Prophet Jones Erue factionto INEC.

In the ruling by Justice Toyin Adegoke, Oshiomhole who was joined in the suit, as the 2nd respondent with the APC as 1st respondent, Independent National Electoral Commission and Prophet Jones Erue as the 3rd and 4th respondents, respectively, were ordered to maintain status quo and desist from submitting any list candidates from Delta state from the two factions to INEC till the substantive suit is heard.

According to Justice Adegoke, as pre-election matters require, “All defendants are to take note of the tendencies of this suit.

“Parties shall maintain status quo as at today, the 17th day of November 2018.

That is the order of this court,” Adegoke ruled.

Counsel to the applicants, Barr O.J. Oghenejakpor said by implication, ‘‘as at today, no list of candidates has been submitted to INEC and non will be submitted until we hear this case.

Technically, the court has granted an injunction restraining any person to nominate any candidate from Delta State for the 2019 election.’’ O J Oghenejakpor said that the issue will have to await the substantive trial which is now fixed for 1st and 2nd November, 2018.

‘‘The Court has also granted us an accelerated hearing so that the facts can be put to rest once and forall.

It’s a healing process and I think the national executives could take opportunity of this process.

This is what will bring the party together in Delta state.’’ Meanwhile, counsel to the 1st and 2nd respondents, Barr George Onaho who challenged the jurisdiction of the court, said ‘‘the court has done the needful and in the view of the court, our objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court has to wait and be adopted, together with our final written address after the substantive suit must have been heard.’’

