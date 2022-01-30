As Kebbi prepares for council polls…

The political atmosphere in Kebbi state is charged as the two strong parties plan to wrestle power among themselves during the upcoming council election. KABIRU DOGON DAJI reports.

The two leading political parties in Kebbi state, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are gearing to lock horns on February 5, a day set aside by Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission, (KESIEC) for all registered political parties to participate in the local government election.

The two parties commenced vigourous consultations and campaign to ensure they emarge successful and clinch the 21 local government councils chairmen positions alongside 225 councillor seats.

On Saturday, January 22, the APC led by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the minister of justice, Abubakar Malami launched a vigorous campaign in Kamba town the headquarters of Dandi local government area with all the party loyalists in attendance.

It was a mamouth gathering that had never been witnessed in the state for a long time.

The occasion commenced at about 10,00am and before a blink of an eye, Kamba town was filled to capacity.

All the speakers that mounted the podium dwelt so much on unity with a clarion call on members to shun any act capable of sowing the seed of discord among members.

Governor Bagudu used the occasion to call on the party flag bearers to see themselves as being choosen on merit, and not better than other aspirants. He further directed them to intensify every effort to ensure they mend fences among all warring factions. He however noted that no party would ever succeed if the unity of its members is at stake.

The charge

“I urge you to go back to your respective areas and work assidiuouly for the success of the party and which is also your success,” he said.

Bagudu used the occasion to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunities given to the state by lifting the state into becoming the second largest producer of rice. He equally used the occasion to condole with the people of Sakaba local government over the recent attacks from bandits and assured of government commitment towards safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

On his part, Malami predicted the party’s success in the up- coming council elections as well the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

According to him, “By the grace of God, the APC would emerge victorious in all the elections ahead.”

The opposition party (PDP) also flagged off it’s campaign in Argurgu, the headquarters of Argungu local government on Sunday, January 23 where the party also affirmed it’s candidates for the seats of the 21 chairmen and 225 councillors and vowed to win all the contestable positions if free and fair election were ensured.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Usman Bello Suru expressed optimism that the parry would win many seats during the election.

He told the party supporters in Argungu that the party had made all the necessary contacts for the success of the flag-bearers.

However, among the aspirants in both parties who had directly or indirectly declared their intent to contest in the state gubernatorial seat 2023 inlcudes the justice minister, Malami of the APC, General Aminu Muhammad Bande (rtd) of PDP and Dr Muhammad Nasir (kauran Gwandu) APC, Dr Yahya Abdullahi Argungu the Senate leader (APC) and Professor Attahiru Jega of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) though he yet to make a formal declaration.

However, KESIEC assured that the commission is committed to conducting a free, fair and credible election during the council election in the state.

Assurance of free and fair elections

The commission’s head of publicity and voters education, Alhaji Mustafa Adamu Ka’oje, gave the assurance while addressing the adhoc staff recruited by the commission which include returning officers, electoral officers and stakeholders during a one day sensitisation workshop.